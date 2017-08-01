Thursday, August 3

GLLN’s monthly luncheon takes place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Timpano Chophouse (450 E Las Olas Boulevard). The cost is $25 for Members and $30 for Non-Members. Their newest Strategic Alliance Partners, Ken Calhoun and Jeremy Willard, of the Ken Can Help Network at RE/MAX Experience, will give a brief presentation on current real estate market trends in Fort Lauderdale and how their team can assist with the needs of GLLN’s clients. Remember to either pay for your lunch online (GLLN.org), by check in advance, or bring cash at the door.

Saturday, August 5

Rossetti Fine Arts (2176 Wilton Drive) invites everyone to “The Summer Heat 8” Artist Awards Reception (8th year anniversary completion and exhibit) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.Wine, Cosmos and Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The Fillmore in South Beach presents Bill Maher at 8 p.m. tonight and 8:30 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday August 6). The comedian, political commentator and television host is known for the HBO political talk show “Real Time With Bill Maher.” Tickets range from $59.50 to $129.50.

Ramrod presents Pig Dance #108 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (first Saturday of every month), with this month’s special DJ/Producer Bryan Reyes.

The Club Fort Lauderdale features their monthly Res-Erection Naked Blackout event at 10 p.m. This is always a sold-out event so get there early!

The Casino at Dania Beach presents The 5th Dimension at 8p.m. The veteran Grammy-winning vocal group has appeared on “Soul Train,” “American Bandstand” and “The Tonight Show.” Their classic hits include “Up, Up and Away,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Wedding Bell Blues” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.” Tickets range from $15-$45.

Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with the City of Miami Gardens and the Marley Family at the International Music & Food Festival, powered by Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro & Commissioner Barbara Jordan. Performing Live is Joe Mersa Marley. Tickets are $10 for general admission (Kids 12 and under enter free), and $45 for VIP at imffest2017.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 3p.m. For more information, vendor and sponsorship opportunities, call 305-914-9186 or e-mail BBCircleHouse@gmail.com.

The Manor Complex, presents the break out star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 9, Valentina, with DJ Sushiman on the turntables. In the Ivy Dance Room and Patio, Noche Latina Saturdays presents also from RuPaul’s Drag Race Serena Cha Cha, and Sasha Lords along with resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papis. In honor of the Drag race Girls NLS will be giving away free Drag Tshirst from DragQueenMerch.com. Saturdays at the Manor Complex are from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and feature no cover before midnight and only $10 after midnight for members and $12 for non-members ($15 for 18-20 years old).

Sunday August 6

Flip Flops Dockside Eatery presents its monthly T Dance, the only T dance in Fort Lauderdale on the Intracoastal. The party is from 4-7 p.m, hosted by Amanda Austin with DJ Robert Lavalle. This month’s special guests are Lauren Ordair, Vita Summers, and Nicole Saphire.

Tuesday, August 8

Hard Rock Live presents Blondie & Garbage – Rage & Rapture Tour at 7p.m. Frontwomen Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson still lead Blondie and Garbage, respectively. Ticket prices range from $50-$90.

Hot Stuff

Stonewall National Museum & Archives (SNMA) is pleased to announce the exhibition, OutWrite: LGBTQ Authors from the Special Collection, highlighting selections from the non-circulating special collection of Stonewall National Museum & Archives. Curated by John Coppola, presented with support of Broward County Cultural Division, the exhibit is ongoing until Sunday, September 3. Stonewall Gallery is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am – 8 pm and Sundays from 11 am – 6 pm. Closed Mondays. Stonewall Museum is free of charge. Suggested donation $5.

Z-Roc Dermatology is featuring some great specials for the month of August so stop by and See Dr.’s Wongkittiroch and Zarraga and get 20% off PRP Services and 50% off Trusculpt.

My friend Norman at the Spa at the Cabanas Guest House is celebrating his 9th anniversary with some great specials: Five 60 minute massage package of either Swedish or deep tissue for only $259 (reg $475); a Babor Revitalizing Facial plus their new Babyfoot (also receive a free one year supply of Babor Enzyme Cleanser with your treatment) for only $89 (reg $159); A Bear Facial for only $75 (reg $110). To schedule an appointment for any of these great deals or any other service they offer call 954-565-2307.

This is HOT

Growing up I was a huge Soap Opera fan, and although I only watched ABC, its exciting to see that the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will host “The Young and the Restless Soap Opera Festival” on Saturday, August 12, at 8 p.m. in The Pavilion.

Tickets priced at $30/$40/$50 are on sale now via Ticketmaster locations, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-653-8000. The Pavilion box office will also open at 1 p.m. on the day of the show for on-site ticket purchases and will call pickup.

The 75-minute show will feature actors Amelia Heinle (“Victoria Newman”), Christian Le Blanc (“Michael Baldwin”), Kristoff St. John (“Neil Winters”) and Tracey E. Bregman (“Lauren Fenmore Baldwin”) in a “Q&A” session with fans. Each will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Emmy® award-winning daytime drama.