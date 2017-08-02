The GLBX Council of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce will host its fourth annual ARTOPIA presented by JM Lexus on Saturday, September 23.

The art-inspired evening at The Galleria Fort Lauderdale will feature over-the-top entertainment, live artist experiences, visual arts and interactive elements. It kicks off at 7 p.m.

“The GLBX is excited to transform the east wing of The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale into an extravaganza of performance and visual art that will benefit several deserving artistic and cultural endeavors,” said Devin MacLachlan, event chair for ARTOPIA. “Now in its fourth year, ARTOPIA continues to unite Broward County’s professional and cultural communities while celebrating our unique diversity that empowers our local economy to prosper.”

Monies raised will be directed to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the GLBX Arts Fund with a portion of proceeds to the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, Stonewall National Museum & Archives and Island City Stage. Sponsors include JM Lexus, The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, MAD Studios and Goodman Public Relations.

General admission tickets for $100 include access to open bars throughout the night. VIP admission for $150 additionally includes a pre-event entrance VIP reception, performer/artist meet and greet, exclusive specialty food and beverage and complimentary valet parking.

Tickets and additional information are available online at GLBX.org. To learn how you or your business can get involved, please contact Andy Perrott at (954) 621-1350 or andy@lightshiptv.com.