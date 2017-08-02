COMEDIAN – Bill Maher – will be appearing at the Fillmore in South Beach on Saturday, August 5 at 8p.m. and Sunday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m. The comedian, political commentator and television host is known for the HBO political talk show “Real Time With Bill Maher.” Tickets range from $59.50 to $129.50.

OFF BROADWAY – “The Book of Moron” – comes to the Broward Center August 4 and 5th. Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway hit has been described as one of the most “hilarious,” “intelligent” and “scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. (And “idiocracy” isn’t even a word. How dumb is that?) Tickets are $45 – $50 at BrowardCenter.org.

MONSTER JAM – Triple Threat Series – This is the most adrenaline charged, action-packed motorsports experience delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement. This event will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. on: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. (Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. – noon), Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. (Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. – noon), and seats start at $20. The Pit Party on August 5 and 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon gives fans the opportunity to meet the Monster Jam athletes and get up close to the Monster Jam trucks. Pit Passes can be purchased for $10 at the box office or online at Ticketmaster.

BLONDIE & GARBAGE – Rage & Rapture Tour – Don’t “Call Me,” just go to see two of the great 1980s and ’90s rock bands team up. Fierce frontwomen Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson still lead Blondie and Garbage, respectively. This tour takes place at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $50-$90.

MOVIES – “Detroit” – Amidst the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel This 143 minute, rated R, crime/drama/history/thriller stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith, and Jacob Latimore and opens on Friday, August 4.

LOVE – Rainbow Families Day – Takes place at the Miami Children’s Museum on Sunday, August 6, from 12 p.m – 4 p.m. A variety of fun activities for LGBT-led families and families with gender non-conforming children. Kids can create a painting that showcases what makes their family special, add to the collaborative Rainbow Mosaic art project, enjoy story time, participate in a dance party, take a fancy family portrait and watch an original show by the MCM Players. Admission is $15-$20.

Latin Fest – Watsco Center – features a lineup including Van Van, India, Adalberto Alvarez y Su Son, Laritza Bacallao, Carlos Manuel, Los 4 and Tania Pantoja on Saturday, August 5 at 7:30p.m. Tickets range from $44 to $104.

CONCERT – The 5th Dimension – will be appearing at the Casino at Dania Beach on Saturday, August 05 at 8p.m. The veteran Grammy-winning vocal group has appeared on “Soul Train,” “American Bandstand” and “The Tonight Show.” Their classic hits include “Up, Up and Away,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Wedding Bell Blues” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.” Tickets range from $15-$45.

COMEDIAN – Jubal Flagg – will be appearing at the Palm Beach Improv from Friday August 4 through Sunday, August 6. The standup comedian, award-winning radio host, television personality and comedy writer has been sharing his quick wit and strange observations for more than 15 years. Also appearing is Jose Bolanos. Tickets range from $22-$40.

DANCE – Siempre Flamenco Summer Dance Band Night Intensive – takes place at the North Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave) on Thursdays (August 3, 10, 17, and 24) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. South Florida-based company Siempre Flamenco lead this series of community flamenco dance and music performances. Dance sevillanas and rumbas, accompanied by live music from Spain, while enjoying sangria and tapas. Admission is free, but there is a $5 suggested donation.