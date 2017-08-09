Comedians and late-night jokesters Jo Koy and Anjelah Johnson will bring “The BFF Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Jo Koy has come a long way from his beginnings at a Las Vegas coffee house. Today, Koy sells out shows across the nation with his infectious, explosive energy on-stage. The Tacoma, Wash., native credits his mother for his comedic and acting talents. It was with her encouragement that Koy participated in local talent shows and impromptu performances, before inspiring a move to Los Angeles.

In 2005, Koy performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and was one of the select few comics to receive a standing ovation. Since then, Koy released two highly rated specials on Comedy Central, “Don’t Make Him Angry” and “Lights Out.” In 2017, Koy released his third comedy special, “Jo Koy: Live from Seattle” as a Netflix Original.

Koy has also appeared on more than 100 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: VH1, “World’s Funniest Fails,” “The Joy Behar Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly” and Jamie Foxx: Laffapalooza. Today, the comedian tours across the nation, and can be heard as a weekly guest on the popular podcast, “The Adam Carolla Show” and his own weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond” on Podcast One.

THE BIRTH OF BON QUI QUI

Anjelah Johnson became an internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon” which led to many stand-up, television and ﬁlm opportunities. In 2007, she joined the cast of MADtv as a series regular, which spawned another internet sensation, Bon Qui Qui. This original character, a disgruntled fast food employee with no ﬁlter, has been viewed and replicated by more than 65 million people worldwide.

After recording and releasing three songs and two music videos as Bon Qui Qui, Johnson signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records to release a full album titled, “Gold Plated Dreams.”

Johnson has guest starred on a number of television shows including “The Shield,” “Ugly Betty,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” all while touring her stand-up comedy. In June 2009, Johnson recorded her ﬁrst one-hour special for Comedy Central and Warner Bros. Records titled, “That’s How We Do It.” Her second one-hour special, “The Homecoming Show,” aired on NUVOtv in 2013. In 2014, Johnson recorded her third hour special, “Not Fancy,” a Netﬂix Original.

We sat down with Anjelah Johnson for this exclusive Hotspots Interview:

Q: Were you always a ham even as a kid or when did the acting/performing bug bite you?

A: In my early years I was really super shy and then I came out of my shell when I started Pop Warner cheerleading at the age of 8. That got me more comfortable in my own skin, but the real performing bug didn’t bite me until many years later.

Q: When was the first time you did stand-up comedy?

A: I took a joke writing standup comedy class at a church, because it was free. At the end of the class we had to perform at a comedy club. One of the first jokes I ever wrote was the nail salon bit.

Q: When was the first time you got paid for your comedy?

A: I did a comedy competition at private Mormon event. They found me on Myspace. It was a Christmas event and I tied for first place and won $600. That was the most amount of money I ever made in my entire life. At that moment, I decided to be a comedian.

Q: How did you get cast on MADTv?

A: My managers got me an audition. I had never done sketch comedy prior to that, but I took all these characters that I had written and performed them.

Q: Did you create Bon Qui Qui or did the writers of MadTv?

A: I had created her prior to getting cast on MadTv, but then I finally got to give her a face, a look, etc. She definitely grew once she was on Madtv and the sky was the limit.

Q: Every time I watch your nail salon bit I die of laughter. I need to know how this came about and how you perfected the voice?

A: I grew up around a lot of Vietnamese people, and my friends taught me how to say words in Vietnamese. I was around their culture all the time, so creating the character was second nature.

Q: What should the South Florida audience expect from “The BFF Tour?”

Jo Koy and I have a great dynamic and chemistry in our friendship and we share that with everybody. It’s a pretty fun and live show. Since we are true friends it comes out in the show.

Q: What does the future hold for Anjelah?

A: Hopefully something good. I have always just been the type of person that thinks the sky is the limit and anything is possible, so we shall see.

