Thursday, August 10

Lilyana, Producer & COO of FUSION Fashion & Art Productions, Inc., the producers of the popular annual Fashion Week in West Palm Beach, will open the new Fusion Art & Fashion Gallery today. The first exhibition at 501 Fern Street will be Sublime Chaos: A Journey from Realism to Abstraction, 25 amazing paintings by internationally renowned artist Deborah Bigeleisen, who lives in West Palm Beach. The public is invited to the opening reception for the new exhibition from 4:30 to 9:30 pm. Sublime Chaos is expected to run at the new gallery though October 10, 2017. For more information, please visit deborahbigeleisen.com.

Two incredible talents of our generation, Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey will be performing at the BB&T Center at 7p.m. as part of their “All the Hits Tour.” Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com

Friday, August 11

Sinbad, the comedian, will be performing at the Parker Playhouse at 8p.m. Sinbad was one of the stars of the incredibly popular Cosby Spin off “A Different World.” He has also been in many other TV shows and feature films, and was ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time.” Tickets start at $29, and can be purchased at Browardcenter.org.

Saturday, August 12

Billy Kemp, Luis Morera and the entire Score Family invite the community to come celebrate at their 19th Anniversary. The event is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and features a VIP party where they invite you to enjoy crafted cocktails, Hors D’oeuvres, interactive performers and an eclectic music set by DJ Yazz Burrell and hosted by Miami’s Ultimate Drag Queen Athena Dion. At midnight they feature a special performance by Beth Sacks and then they invite you to continue to dance until 5a.m. with the beats of DJs Hansell Leyva and Isaac Escalante.

The Ramrod presents their monthly (2nd Saturday of every month) “Underground Invasion,” where it’s all about the music, starring DJ Tomas Arias.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will host The Young and the Restless Soap Opera Festival, at 8 p.m. in The Pavilion. Tickets priced at $30/$40/$50 are on sale via Ticketmaster locations, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-653-8000. The Pavilion box office will also open at 1 p.m. today for on-site ticket purchases and will call pickup. The 75-minute show will feature actors Amelia Heinle (“Victoria Newman”), Christian Le Blanc (“Michael Baldwin”), Kristoff St. John (“Neil Winters”) and Tracey E. Bregman (“Lauren Fenmore Baldwin”) in a “Q&A” session with fans. Each will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Emmy award-winning daytime drama.

The BB&T Center presents John Mayer in his “Search for Everything World Tour” at 7p.m. This tour is comprised of a full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Noche Latina Saturdays inside the Ivy Dance Room and Patio at the Manor Complex presents the Birthday celebrations of Champagne Bordeaux and Kalah Mendoza, along with resident DJ Larry Larr spinning your Latin favorites and Hot Latin Go-Go papi’s. Saturdays at the Manor are from 11pm to 4am and feature NO COVER before midnight and only $7 with Manor card after midnight and $10 without (18-20 is $12 all night).

Sunday, August 13

Rumors presents their monthly Drag Brunch from 11a.m. to 2p.m. with show time at 12p.m. and 2p.m. starring Alandra Matthews , Starlet Sky, Sasha Lords, Tlo Ivy and Dominique Taylor.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden presents “Jungle Boogie” from 6p.m..- 9p.m. Grab your dancing shoes, get your groove on for one of summer’s hottest parties where DJ Jody will make sure to entertain the crowd! “Disco” under the trees and meet new friends in their lush Oasis. Delights include Spris’ brick oven pizza, Vita CoCo & Don Ramon’s Tequila. Join their inclusive community for a summer soiree. Admission is $20 per person.

America Airlines Arena presents the Summerslam Heatwave Tour at 5p.m. Get up close and personal with Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet with WWE Superstars & More! Meet your favorite Superstars with the WWE Superstar Experience Package or get exclusive merchandise with the WWE Merch VIP Package!

Tuesday, August 15

The GFLGLCC (Greater Fort Lauderdale Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce) presents their August Mixer at Salty Bar Margaritaville Beach Resort (1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood) from 5:30p.m. – 7:30p.m. The mixer is complimentary for GFLGLCC members and $10 for future members and includes one complimentary Reyka Vodka drink and complimentary Hors D’oeuvres. To RSVP or for more details email Ronny@gflglcc.org.