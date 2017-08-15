Thursday, August 17



The Colony Theater presents award winning mentalist Alan Chamo in “Mind Hacker” at 8 pm. Alan is known for his unique psychological illusions and intimate, interactive shows. Born in Argentina and raised in Israel, Chamo now calls South Beach home and performs mind-bending feats in both English and Spanish (Spanish-language shows 10 p.m. Saturdays). Tickets range from $39 to $49.



Noche Latina Florida in association with Village Pub presents a benefit at 10p.m. (during Life’s A Drag) to send Angie Ovahness Pryce (Miss Noche Latina 2017) to Miss Florida F.I. 2017. The night will star hostess Daisy Deadpetals, Asheria Pryce, Serenity Dupree, Nicole Saphire, Chyna S Hilton and Efrain Reyes, and also feature silent and live auctions.



Starting today and going through Sunday, August 20, MyTropixxx presents 40% off of everything for Ruby member.



Stonewall Gallery Wilton Manors (2157 Wilton Drive) presents their Stonewall Author Series with Poet Lorenzo Robertson at 7p.m. Author, poet, and actor, Lorenzo Robertson’s first novel, Detached, focuses on a man with the knack for helping people with their problems while his own life spirals out of control. His first book of poetry Eclectic Essence: poetry for the mind, body and spirit, enlightens readers. Lorenzo Robertson has also authored a one man show titled Me, Myself and I, which weaves his poetry and monologues into a compelling show about sex, drugs and loving life. Lorenzo Robertson is the founder BrothasSpeak a discussion group for Black Gay men in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. He is the conference coordinator for the Ujima Men’s Collective Conference for Black same gender loving men and those that love and support them. He is a tireless HIV/AIDS and gay rights advocate and activist, currently residing in Coral Springs with his husband, Derald. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5. Refreshments provided courtesy of Barefoot Wine & Bubbly.



The GLLN (Gay and Lesbian Lawyers Network) will hold their next mixer at Matty’s Wilton Park from 6- 8 p.m. The event will feature 3-4-1 Drinks and Free Appetizers, and is generously sponsored by their Strategic Alliance Members: Edward Jones, Ken Can Help Network at RE/MAX Experience, and Seacoast Bank.

WATCH:



Saturday, August 19



Ramrod presents, direct from Italy, and first time DJing at Ramrod the deep & techno therapy sounds of DJ Fero from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.



The Manor Complex presents in the Ballroom pop singer Kendra Erika singing her new dance hit “Under My Skin,” along with DJ Scott Shepard spinning all night. In the Ivy Dance Lounge and Patio, Noche Latina Saturdays presents special guests Noel Leon and Angie Ovahness Pryce (Miss Noche Latina 2017). In addition they feature resident DJ Larry Larr spinning all your Latin favorites and sexy Latin Go-Go Papis. Saturdays at the Manor are from 11p.m. to 4a.m. and feature no cover before midnight, and only $7 after midnight for members and $10 for non members (18-20 is $12 all night).



The Pompano Beach Amphitheater presents “I Love the 90’s” at 7 p.m. The lineup will feature some of the decade’s most iconic acts, including: Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Coolio and Young MC. To purchase tickets, which range from $48 to $128, or for more information, go to TheAmpPompano.org



Monday, August 21



The Frost Museum of Science invites everyone to watch one of the most spectacular astronomical events from the museum’s Science Plaza, the Solar Eclipse from 1:30p.m. to 4:30p.m. An expert astronomy team will be on hand to make sure you’re safely studying the sky using solar eclipse viewing glasses and solar telescopes. Tickets are $17 to $28. For more information, go to: FrostScience.org.



Tuesday, August 22



The Fillmore Miami Beach presents the electrifying Marry J. Blige in concert at 8p.m. The iconic singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist has eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, a 2012 Golden Globe nomination and five American Music Awards. Opening is jazz-soul vocalist Lalah Hathaway. Tickets range from $95 to $265.



Wednesday, August 23



California Pizza Kitchen (2301 North Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale) presents a Dining Out Fundraiser to Support Stonewall Museum and Archives from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mention Stonewall National Museum & Archives when paying and California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20% of proceeds to SNMA.