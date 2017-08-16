Lez Zeppelin, the New York City-based all-woman band that has gained worldwide critical acclaim for the musicianship, passion and gender-bending audacity they bring to the music of Led Zeppelin, makes its Parker Playhouse debut on Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Dubbed by Spin magazine as “the most powerful all-female band in rock history,” Lez Zepplin has toured throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan.

WATCH:

A recent set list by the band included Led Zeppelin hits “Whole Lotta Love,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “The Song Remains the Same,” and, fittingly, “Rock and Roll.”

Tickets are $35. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, ParkerPlayhouse.com, Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222; or the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Parker Playhouse box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

