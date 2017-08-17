Q: When did you realize you wanted to be a DJ?

A: When I was performing (Kidd was part of the RKM Duo) at Twilo in the late 90s for Junior Vasquez. I love to watch him spin in the booth. He would layer tracks over tracks and work the crowd to a frenzy for hours. That’s when I fell in love with house music and DJing. Junior and Jerome from Junior Vasquez gave me my first turntable.

Q: Where are you from?

A: I was born and raised in Miami. I’m proud of my hometown and represent my city when I travel for my gigs!



Q: What was your first residency?

A: My first residency was in 2007 for Click Sunday’s. I was so excited, but nervous.



Q: What separates you from other DJs?

A: I give it 300% at all my gigs, and I treat each gig like an event. Of course, the music is priority, but I like to take it to the next level with designing my visuals, costumes, lights, decor and production. When I have all these elements, the music can take you on an everlasting journey.

1 of 7

(Photos: Dylan Austin)

Q: What are some memorable moments from the DJ booth?

A: There have been so many memorable moments! This past New Year’s Eve DJing in Australia was amazing. In addition, I think every gay pride event I have DJ’d for (around the world) has this love and magical feel in the air. I get a bit emotional during these gigs, because I am so happy to see how far we have come in our gay community. Being a proud married gay man makes me feel extremely happy!

Q: Other than DJing, what do you like to do for fun?

A: I like going to the movies, bowling, hitting the gym, and just cuddling on the couch with my hubby and our animals (dog and cat)



Q: Describe yourself in three words…

A: Happy, spontaneous and fun loving



Q: What does the future hold for you?

A: Lots of traveling for gigs, and I am in the middle of working with other DJ/producers on a project with this new artist remix album.