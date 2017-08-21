“The truth of the matter is… if you’re treating people differently just because of who they love and who they are, then there’s a connection between that mindset and the mindset that led to racism, and the mindset that leads to ethnic conflict. It means that you’re not able to see somebody else as a human being.”

-Former President Barack Obama, speaking in Washington, D.C. recently at a summit of young African leaders. He urged to young leaders to be more accepting of gay people.

“Sweet cheeses! My heart is beating so fast now!”

-RuPaul, the world’s most famous, Emmy award-winning drag queen, upon hearing the news she would be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Even in these dark times, LGBTQ organizers, business leaders, fair-minded politicians and allies in Texas and across the country rose up against Gov. [Greg] Abbott’s outright attempt to place his anti-trans agenda ahead of the well-being of the state and its people.”

-Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, talking about the anti-LGBT Texas governor’s so-called bathroom bill, which was defeated.

“There is no equivalency between groups like the KKK, neo-nazis and Black Lives Matter. To infer or outright state that there is is just wrong. Read up, educate yourself, and open your minds. It’s 2017 not 1950. America is great because she is diverse and welcoming to all people. We need to remember that especially now in the face of such hatred that is bubbling up. I reject hatred, bigotry, anti-semitism, homophobia and white supremacy.”

“…from California to the New York islands, from the redwood forests, to the Gulf Stream waters, this land was made for you and me…”

-Ian Maloney, Miami-based writer, educator and contributing editor to Hotspots.

“Wow! That was something else!”

-Jake Tapper, CNN, anchor who was visibly shaken after President Trump’s press conference in which he seemed to cast equal blame on white supremacists and the demonstrators who marched against them in Charlottesville, Va.