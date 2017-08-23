International superstar Gloria Estefan will be honored at the 2017 National LGBTQ Task Force Gala – Miami. The annual fundraising event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Gloria Estefan will be presented with the National Leadership Award for her work to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people and the issues that affect their lives everyday. As an outspoken activist around racial and economic justice, immigration equality, and marriage equality, Estefan has been an ally to the LGBTQ community through her partnership with the It Gets Better Project. Most recently, Estefan, along with her husband, Emilio, produced an LGBT-themed movie titled A Change of Heart, which premiered at the OUTshine Film Festival in Miami.

“We’re so excited to recognize Gloria Estefan for her support of the LGBTQ community! Through her art and culture, she has influenced generations and global communities. She has brought us together to celebrate life through her iconic music and support each other in moments of great difficulty. Her recent work, such as A Change in Heart, serves as a testament of her humble beginnings as a Cuban immigrant and as an artist who has always held her LGBTQ fan base in her heart,” said Josue Santiago, Chair of the Gala.

Also being honored this year at the Task Force Gala – Miami are local heroes, Alberto Arias & Wood Kinnard, who will be presented the 2017 Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award.

“Every day, the National LGBTQ Task Force fights the injustices happening around the country. From challenging the Texas legislature’s attempt to discriminate against trans youth, to standing side by side with our allies in Charlottesville to confront white supremacists, to countering the barrage of anti-LGBTQ actions coming from the current administration, every day is a fight. But for one night in Miami, we will step back to celebrate our community, our allies, and leaders,” said Rea Carey, Executive Director, National LGBTQ Task Force.

“We are humbled to have Gloria Estefan join us in this fight, and proud to honor such an exceptional leader and ally for the LGBTQ community at the Task Force Gala – Miami. We know the next day we will continue the fight for full freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ people around the country and in South Florida, energized by coming together in Miami in solidarity and love,” said Carey.

Individual tickets to the awards gala are $450 and include an intimate cocktail reception, a gourmet three-course dinner, and the awards ceremony, as well as live music entertainment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction items. Proceeds from the National LGBTQ Task Force Gala – Miami and the Winter Party Festival support the National LGBTQ Task Force’s work to secure full freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ people and their families. A significant portion of the proceeds also funds multiple organizations serving the LGBTQ community in South Florida.