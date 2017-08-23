BAND – Lez Zeppelin– This New York City-based all-woman band has gained worldwide critical acclaim for the musicianship, passion and gender-bending audacity they bring to the music of Led Zeppelin. They will be playing the Parker Playhouse on Saturday, August 26. Tickets are $35 at BrowardCenter.org.

CONCERT – Ed Sheeran – returns to American Airlines Arena on August 30 with special guest James Blunt. The tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release.

COMEDIAN – Gilbert Gottfried – The veteran comedian began doing stand-up in New York City clubs at the age of 15. But it was his voice role as Iago in Disney’s animated blockbuster “Aladdin” that led to a second career as a successful voiceover actor in commercials, cartoons and movies. Catch him at the Palm Beach Improv Thursday, Aug 24-Saturday, Aug 26. Tickets are $22.

MOVIES – Beach Rats – is about an aimless teenager on the outer edges of Brooklyn who struggles to escape his bleak home life and navigate questions of self-identity, as he balances his time between his delinquent friends, a potential new girlfriend, and older men he meets online. This 95 minute drama is rated R and stars Harris Dickinson, Madeline Weinstein, Kate Hodge, and Neal Huff.

TELEVISION – Disjointed – premieres on Netflix on Friday, August 25. Although they missed a golden opportunity to premiere this on 4/20, Chuck Lorre’s pot comedy will follow the highs and lows of Ruth (Kathy Bates), a lifelong advocate for marijuana legalization, who finally opens a cannabis dispensary in L.A. Working at Ruth’s Alternative Caring are her son Travis (Aaron Moten), a troubled security guard named Carter (Tone Bell), and a trio of “budtenders” (Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Elizabeth Alderfer).

CONCERT – Coldplay – The Brit rock super group led by Chris Martin rolls into Miami on Monday, August 28 at the Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Drive) for a stop on their A Head Full of Dreams tour. Opening are Alunageorge and Izzy Bizu. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $162 to $530 at Ticketmaster.com.

ENTERTAINER – Sal Richards – The singer, actor and comedian is an Atlantic City, Las Vegas and New York Friars Club favorite. The Brooklyn native is joined by South Florida doo-wop group Manhattan Harmony, performing hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s at Boca Black Box (8221 Glades Road) on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and 440.

MUSICALS – Muscle Bears – The new musical takes a comic journey into the world of men who love their men furry. The song-and-dance-filled romp follows a lonely young “cub” who receives a visit from his Furry God Daddy at the very moment he is about to shave his chest. Guided by his new mentor into a sensuous world of sinew and hair, our hero finds himself propelled toward his destiny and love at last. Playing at the Empire Stage Theater (1140 N Flagler Drive) starting Thursday August 24 with tickets ranging from $20-$35.

TELEMUNDO’s – Premios Tu Mundo – will broadcast live from American Airlines Arena on Thursday, August 24 at 8 p.m. This is the only entertainment awards show on Spanish-language TV exclusively based on fan votes. Scheduled to perform are: Pepe Aguilar and Angela Aguilar, world-renowned pop singer Miguel Bose, newcomer mariachi and norteño sensation Christian Nodal, leading Regional Mexican singer Gerardo Ortiz, urban Latin music phenomenon Ozuna, and iconic tropical music singer Olga Tañon.

ALE – Wynwood Beer Festival – will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mana Wynwood (318 NW 23rd St). The first annual Wynwood Beer Festival is quickly gaining ground as the premier craft beer festival in South Florida. The festival expects to have more than 40 breweries and 150 beer choices, with unlimited tastings for all attendees. Admission is $35-$85, and for more info go to: Wynwoodbeerfestival.com.