Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced its 12th season of showcasing Broadway’s greatest hits in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a five-show subscription package that is power-packed with musical blockbusters.

The 2017-2018 Broadway in Miami season includes two anticipated South Florida premieres – On Your Feet! (October 5 – 15, 2017), kicking off its first national tour at the Arsht Center, and The Bodyguard (April 3 – 8, 2018).

The 2017-2018 Broadway in Miami season also includes Finding Neverland (December 26 – 31, 2017), The Color Purple (February 27 – March 4, 2018) and Chicago (May 8 – 13, 2018).

Back by popular demand is The Book of Mormon (November 28 – December 3, 2017), which returns to the Arsht Center as a season option.

The 2017-2018 Broadway in Miami subscription season is presented by Florida Theatrical Association, Broadway Across America and the Adrienne Arsht Center along with presenting sponsor Bank of America and with support from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Season ticket prices for the five-show subscription package range from $155 to $692.* Current subscribers may renew their season tickets before the general public beginning February 6, 2017 by visiting the Adrienne Arsht Center box office, located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, calling the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587 or the box office at 305.949.6722. Season renewals are also available online at www.arshtcenter.org. Renewal period ends March 26, 2017.

To become a season ticket holder, visit www.arshtcenter.org, or call the Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587. Priority group seating for groups 10+ may be arranged by calling the Adrienne Arsht Center at 786.468.2326. Subscriptions will be available starting February 6, 2017.

Single tickets to the 2017-2018 Broadway in Miami season will be available in early fall.

The Arsht Center and its partners at Broadway Across America announced a new milestone has been reached with an all-time high number of subscribers — thanks to the growing number of loyal Broadway fans, says Liz Wallace, vice president of programming at the Arsht Center.

“We look forward to maintaining this excitement with the launch of our 12th season of Broadway in Miami which includes the national tour grand opening of On Your Feet! This ultimate Miami story will thrill us all with its iconic music and true story telling Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s journey to achieve the American Dream. South Florida, the rhythm is gonna get you!” says Wallace.

The Broadway in Miami 2017-2018 five-show subscription series at the Adrienne Arsht Center – Ziff Ballet Opera House is as follows:

ON YOUR FEET! – South Florida premiere and National Tour Grand Opening!

October 5 – 15, 2017

“Undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!” – The New York Times

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything.

From international superstardom to life-threatening tragedy, On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.

For more information, please visit: onyourfeetmusical.com.

FINDING NEVERLAND

December 26 – 31, 2017

“Beautiful and wondrous! It’s pure bliss!” – The Huffington Post

The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!” Directed by visionary Tony-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award winning film, Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers.

With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Finding Neverland is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR).

For more information, please visit: findingneverlandthemusical.com.

THE COLOR PURPLE

February 27 – March 4, 2018

“Exquisite! A joyous celebration of storytelling.” – The New York Times

The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times) directed by Tony winner John Doyle.

With a soul-raising score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

Don’t miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. It’s the musical sensation that New York magazine calls “one of the greatest revivals ever.” Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph!

For more information, please visit: colorpurple.com

THE BODYGUARD – South Florida premiere!

April 3 – 8, 2018

“The runaway gold-plated musical hit” – Daily Mail

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical will star Grammy Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox! Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible classics including “Queen of the Night”, “So Emotional”, “One Moment in Time”, “Saving All My Love”, “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You”.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s Oscar-nominated Warner Bros. film and adapted by Academy Award-winner (Birdman) Alexander Dinelaris, The Bodyguard had its world premiere in London’s West End where it was nominated for four Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and won Best New Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

For more information, please visit: thebodyguardmusical.com.

CHICAGO

May 8 – 13, 2018

“‘Chicago still glitters hypnotically!” – The New York Times

There’s never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. It’s no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it’s returning to Miami!

Whether you’re looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you’ve seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you’ve seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers!

For more information, please visit: www.chicagothemusical.com.

SEASON SPECIAL OPTION

THE BOOK OF MORMON

November 28 – December 3, 2017

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

For more information, please visit: bookofmormonbroadway.com.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Set in the heart of downtown Miami and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is one of the world’s leading performing arts organizations and venues. Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has emerged as a leader in presenting innovative programming that mirrors South Florida’s diversity as well as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area. Spotlighting legends and serving as a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage, the Center presents nearly 500 events each year across its eight flexible, state-of-the-art performance spaces. The Center programs 12 signature series, including the largest jazz series in South Florida, the biggest flamenco festival on the East Coast, and a robust program of new theatrical works as well as free programming for the community and an arts education program that serves nearly 30,000 children each year. As Miami’s new Town Square, the Arsht Center also houses Brava by Brad Kilgore, a fine dining restaurant; the Café at Books & Books in the historic Carnival Tower and a weekly Farmers Market.

Visit arshtcenter.org for more information.