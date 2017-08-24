The Raymond F KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS Announces Kravis On Broadway’s 10th Anniversary Season Featuring Seven Blockbuster Hits in 2017/2018 Including Multiple Tony Award® Winners & Kravis Center Debuts. They are: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I (November 7-12, 2017); THE BOOK OF MORMON (November 21-26, 2017); FINDING NEVERLAND (January 2-7, 2018); CABARET (February 6-11, 2018); THE ILLUSIONISTS Live From Broadway (March 6-11, 2018); THE BODYGUARD (April 10-15, 2018); SOMETHING ROTTEN! (May 1-6, 2018), and Coming to the 2018/2019 Kravis On Broadway Season Disney’s THE LION KING.

Lee Bell, the Kravis Center’s Senior Director of Programming said: “2017/2018 marks the Tenth Anniversary of Kravis On Broadway, and this spectacular season features seven not-to-missed shows including six making their Kravis On Broadway debut and the return of the Tony Award® winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which sold out during its first Kravis Center run in December 2014.”

The 2017/2018 Kravis On Broadway series includes:

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I

November 7-12, 2017

Two worlds collide in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, directed by Bartlett Sher. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, THE KING AND I is “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine).

THE BOOK OF MORMON

November 21-26, 2017

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of the century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains Explicit Language.

FINDING NEVERLAND

January 2-7, 2018

The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!” Directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. FINDING NEVERLAND is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR).

CABARET

February 6-11, 2018

Based on Roundabout Theatre Company’s Tony Award®-winning production, Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films), CABARET comes to the Kravis Center. Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times? Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at CABARET, John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

THE ILLUSIONISTS: Live from Broadway

March 6-11, 2018

Hailed as “a high-tech magic extravaganza” by The New York Times, this mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS – Live From Broadway has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions. Direct from Broadway, this is the world’s best-selling magic show.

THE BODYGUARD

April 10-15, 2018

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical will star Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You.” Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s Oscar-nominated Warner Bros. film and adapted by Academy Award- winner (Birdman) Alexander Dinelaris, THE BODYGUARD had its world premiere in London’s West End where it was nominated for four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and won Best New Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards. The Southern Daily Echo raved, “It started with a gunshot and kept us on the edge of our seats from the outset. Exciting, thrilling, uplifting, moving – THE BODYGUARD is a truly exceptional show! … A five gold star-winning show. Miss it at your peril!”

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

May 1-6, 2018

Welcome to the ’90s — the 1590s — long before the dawn of premium tickets, star casting and reminders to turn off your cell phones. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard”. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! But amidst the scandalous excitement of Opening Night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self … and all that jazz. With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals — those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything’s better with an exclamation point! From the director of Aladdin and the co-director of The Book of Mormon, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is “Broadway’s big, fat hit!” (NY Post).

And Coming to the 2018/2019 Kravis On Broadway Season Disney’s THE LION KING

More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when the world’s best-loved musical comes to the Kravis Center for the first time. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like Disney’s THE LION KING.

The best way to ensure being first in line to order tickets to Disney’s THE LION KING at the Kravis Center during the 2018/2019 season is to remain or become a subscriber to the Kravis On Broadway 2017/2018 season.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community: This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.

Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/.