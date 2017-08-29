“I am a gay, Arab-American man. And I’m going to take it even further. Not only am I gay, but I’m also a bottom. Not only am I a bottom, but I’m also a total bottom which means I like it up you know where.”

-Actor HAAZ SLEIMAN, who plays nurse Mohammed “Mo-MO” De La Cruz on Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, revealing his sexual orientation on social media.

“So disgusted that Trump continues his presidency of prejudice and discrimination against the LGBT community. Grateful that Wilton Manors officially has opposed this and encourage all levels of Americans from citizens to office holders to stand for equality and this great nation’s best ideals instead of settling for politicians of prejudice — even if they hold the highest office in our land. Let’s also keep the pressure on Trump to account for this discrimination, Russia, his retreat from civil rights, and his total lack of leadership.”

-JUSTIN FLIPPEN, vice mayor, City of Wilton Manors, on Facebook

“This is an attack on those currently serving and protecting our country and those who wish to serve. It is blatant discrimination and another stab deep into the heart of humanity. Speaking out against this has nothing to do with politics. It is about demanding equality and respect for everyone, regardless of gender identity or expression.”

-Statement on social media by the TERRY STONE and TANYA WITT of the Center Action Network, which represents LGBT centers nationwide.

“The decision of President Trump to pardon Sheriff Arpaio is a perversion of justice and demeans the prerogatives of the presidency… the symbolism is stark, provocative and important. Mr. Trump continues to proudly strut on the global stage as a divisive actor heedless of the shouts of derision and censure from the majority of his audience. He seems only concerned in basking in the lusty cheers of intolerance from his enabled base. Amidst rumors that Mr. Trump will end the deferred action policy for dreamers, the already glowing embers of racial strife risk bursting into destructive flames. And Mr. Trump appears eager to fan them on…”

-DAN RATHER, veteran NBC journalist and author, on Facebook.

“Discrimination against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation is deeply offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual. Equality demands that the sexual orientation of each person in society must be protected on an even platform.”

-The Supreme Court of India, declaring that sexual orientation is a fundamental right with no room for discrimination.