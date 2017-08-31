Jaxton Wheeler is not only one of the sexiest (have you seen that hairy body and those legs? DAMN!), and hard working men in Adult Film, but it turns out he is also a nice guy! He has been in over 70 scenes and was nominated for most masculine at the Grabby’s and was awarded best group scene many times. In addition, he was voted AEBN #1 model for sales worldwide. He also trended earlier this summer as part of the “Right in Front of my Salad?” meme. Yep, that was Jaxton in the kitchen!

It was a pleasure to sit down with Jaxton just a week before he appears live at the world famous Boardwalk over Labor Day Weekend (Fri-Sun Sept 1, 2, and 3).

Before we talk about your Adult Film Career, we need to talk about your unbelievable body. When did you start working out and how long did it take you to get in this incredible shape?

I started when I was 9 years old in athletics, but I didn’t start the gym heavy until I was around 20. I started off as skinny, but from a very early age my body responded fast to any type of athletic training. Going on 20-21 I decided to try body building and within a short amount of time my body got big. I started body building competitions, but wasn’t really into it, and then I ruptured my L5 and that put a definite end to competing.

I’m about to do some naughty stuff in front of a live audience #jaxtonwheeler #steamworks #vancouverpride #pride2017 A post shared by Jaxton Wheeler (@jaxton_wheeler) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Speaking of your body, how did you get those incredible legs?

I grew up in Florida running on the beach and then I played football. I was also a sprinter and jumper. I was a decathlete.

How did you get into the Adult film industry?

I was already a stripper but once I had my back injury, I needed something else to do. I was in Boston and got asked to do some nude photos and the photographer knew the owner of Chaos men in Texas. He asked me if he can pass my information on to him and I said yes. The rest is history.

I know you started out bare backing and I heard you stopped. What changed your mind?

Actually, I’m ok with it as long as the testing is done properly. That’s why I work a lot with Men.com as they are very strict with testing. But I do work a lot with condom studios.

You are described as sexually fluid. Can you define that?

I don’t wear my sexuality on my sleeve, but I am open for any man or woman to come into my life and be a sexual component of it. I However, I don’t like when people approach me in a sexual manor when they do not know me.

Tell me what your favorite scene, partner, movie was and why?

I haven’t given a lot of thought to what my favorite scene is, but it’s really anytime I work with Colby Jansen, Billy Santoro, Armond Rizzo, Brandon Wild, the late Alexander Gustave, Lance Heart, and Pierce Paris. I also like shooting with Bromo, which is owned by Men.com.

Is there something you haven’t filmed that you want to?

I would love to get into dominating women as well. I would like to do some racial parody films.

What do you like to do other than Adult films and working out?

I have been working on music for the last 6 years and I have a goal to eventually open an organization to help introduce inner city kids to the arts. I am your dream man entrepreneur.

Describe yourself in 3 words?

Driven, passionate and humble.

Are you excited about your performance at the Boardwalk over Labor Day weekend?

I am absolutely excited to perform and I hope I can bring a positive spark to the scene.

What does the future hold for Jaxton?

Positive things!

For more information on Jaxton Wheeler follow him on Twitter.com/JaxtonWheeler.