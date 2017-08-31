Hello, Hotspots Central readers !Welcome once again to the What’s Hot column, where we keep you in the loop with lots of important nightlife events in Tampa Bay, Orlando, Sarasota and points in between. We’re also your connection to many activities and events organized by local LGBT service organizations and chambers of commerce. Want to know What’s Hot in September? Read more and find out!

Friday, Sept 1

The Flamingo Resort presents Burlesque Cabaret hosted by Mayven Missbehaven, and Mr. Flamingo 2017, Johnny Sparks at 11:30pm in the main bar.

Saturday, Sept 2

Wena’s Nightclub and Showbar presents direct from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 and All Stars Season 2 Ginger Minj. The night will also star Conundrum, Monica Malone, Juno Vibranz and DJ Greg Anderson.

The Parliament House presents “New York Street Party” with street performers, vendors and live music with Cazwell and his boys live in concert.

Power Infiniti and Chhoy Sutimek present “Men at Work” at Southern Nights Tampa. The night will feature DJ Power Infiniti pumping the beats and a show at 12a.m. with Jade embers and Roxxxy Andrews.

Sunday, Sept 3

The Parliament House continues its tradition with their annual Free Pig Roast and Buffet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is always one of the biggest T-Dances of the year and features the Footlight Players at 7 p.m., 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. and DJ Brianna spinning to 3 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept 6

Addison Taylor and Kitana Gemini presents “The Body: Central Florida Go-Go Boy Competition” at Southern Nights Orlando with $1,000 in cash and prizes. Doors open at 10 p.m. with the event starting at 11p.m. Admission is $10, and the contestant entry fee is $35.

Friday, Sept 8

Amalie Arena presents one of the most popular and highly LGBT recognized standup comedians on the road today, Chris Tucker, who will make a stop in Tampa with special guest D.L. at 8p.m. To purchase tickets go to AmalieArena.com.

Carrollwood Players Theatre in Tampa presents the hit Broadway musical comedy, The Full Monty!, with 11 performances from today through 30. They will feature a special LGBT night on Saturday, Sep 16 (order tickets online at carollwood-players-thatre.ticketleap.com/monty/ for this performance and use the discount code MONTYLGBT for a discounted ticket price). Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) cooks up an aggressive crowd-pleaser that both entertains and grabs your heart. This show contains adult language and partial nudity.

Wena’s Nightclub and Showbar presents a T-Shirt and Customer Appreciation Party starring Billboard magazine reporting DJ Greg Anderson with drag shows at 11p.m. and 12:30a.m. with Conundrum, Vyn Suazion, Kaotica Divine and Ja’staria Sherrington.

Saturday, Sept. 9

CITY is the signature fashion event at the Tampa Museum of Art that raises funds annually to bring the art and arts education programs for visitors of all ages to the community. In 2017, CITY will be a “fashion event” in performance art style, a departure from a typical runway show, with Susanne Bartsch at the epicenter. Interactive vignettes – each created and styled by a different designer – will feature new looks inspired by Bartsch’s eccentric, avant-garde style and her impact on club kid culture, past and present. Tickets, which are $250 for VIPs who enjoy reserved seating for the main event and a private cocktail hour before general admission begins. All tickets include hors d’oeuvres by Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, open bar, desserts, valet parking and admission to the Bartschland Afterparty. General Admission is $125 and if you just want to attend the Bartschland Afterparty, its only $50. For additional information, contact Bernadette.Casey@TampaMuseum.org or at 813.421.8368.

Miracle Of Love presents “Studs & Suds Charity Car Wash” at Southern Nights Orlando from 11a.m. to 3p.m. with a $10 suggested donation. Go get your car wash and help a fantastic organization raise funds!

Una Voce: The Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay presents their Auditions for New Members from 10a.m. to 1p.m. Contact Ray Villegas at rrveng@gmail.com or call 727.644.2552 to schedule a time and for location information. First Rehearsal of the Semester is Monday, September 11 from 7-10p.m.

The Parliament House presents “Glow” starring DJ Kidd Madonny with special guest TP Lords.

Tuesday, Sept 12

Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando presents the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beautiful and classic musical The King and I through September 17 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The King and I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, The King and I is “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine.). Tickets start at $34.25 and can be purchased at DrPhillipsCenter.org.

The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join them at the Centre Club at 6:30p.m.for an informative and action-oriented seminar designed to help you maximize the benefits available to you and avoid mistakes that can erode your finances unnecessarily. With this step-by-step guide to wealth planning for married couples, you will be able to plan for your future with greater clarity and confidence. The right to marry and have your marriage recognized in every state comes with a variety of financial benefits and important financial decisions that may impact your retirement, estate, health care and family planning. Dinner will be served, and there will be a cash bar. The Session is presented by: Ameen Amin, Financial Planning Specialist at The MCS Group at Morgan Stanley.

Kitana Gemini presents the third annual Twisted Universal at Southern Nights Orlando. The main show is at 12 a.m. and stars Axel Andrews, Kai’ja Adonis, Roxxxy Andrews, Waka Shame and Cara Cavalli with music by DJ Lux.

Sunday, Sept 17

Murray & Peter presents War on the Catwalk – starring some of the contestants from Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH-1 performing live on stage and rocking the catwalk at the Straz Center in Tampa. It’s an evening of outstanding drag performances hosted by Trinity Taylor and starring Sasha, Shea, Alexis, Aja and Farrah. All ages welcome. Doors at 7pm; show at 8pm. There will be a 20 minute intermission to get your drink on and grab some merch!

Mr. and Miss Gulf Coast Wessland takes place at the Flamingo Resort. The night will honor Mr and Miss Gulfcoast Wessland 2017, Isaiah Sanchez Hilton and Ashlee T Bangkx and Mr. and Miss Wessland 2017 Christopher Iman and Kiala Santi. Doors open at 7p.m. with the pageant starting at 8p.m. and admission is only $10.

Monday, Sept 18

Murray & Peter presents War on the Catwalk – starring some of the contestants from Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH-1 performing live on stage and rocking the catwalk at the Plaza Live (425 N Bumby Ave Orlando). It’s an evening of outstanding drag performances hosted by Trinity Taylor and starring Sasha, Shea, Alexis, Aja and Farrah. All ages welcome. Doors at 7pm; show at 8pm. There will be a 20 minute intermission to get your drink on and grab some merch!

Tuesday, Sept 19

RENT’s 20th Anniversary Tour comes to the Straz Center through September 24. In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway … and forever changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love. Tickets start at $31 at StrazCenter.org.

Wednesday, Sept 20

Straight off this month’s stint in the USA, Mumford & Sons announced the band will be playing three headline shows in Florida making a stop in Tampa at Amalie Arena today at 7:30p.m., presented by Live Nation. Three LGBTand a half albums into their career and Mumford & Sons find themselves at another junction. They could go in whichever direction they choose, but never route one. These four men do things differently; unconventionally. Tickets are $41.25 and $61.25, and can be purchased at AmalieArena.com.

Friday, Sept 22

Southern Nights Orlando’s Flex Fridays presents Aaron Carter with a performance and a meet and greet.

Chhoy Sutimek presents Fuego Fridays at Southern Nights Tampa, and tonight they feature recording artist Kat Deluna singing “Whine Up,” “Drop It Low,” and more. The night is hosted by Lady Janet and stars Michelle Divine and Jasmine International.

Saturday, Sept 23

One of the biggest events of the year in Orlando takes place tonight as Hope & Help of Central Florida presents “Headdress Ball 2017: Imaginarium.” Taking place at the beautiful Orlando World Center Marriott (8701 World Center Drive) from 7:30p.m to midnight. Imagine living in a world without HIV. During Central Florida’s most iconic ball, experience Imaginarium, where they discover and celebrate the power within us to stop the spread of HIV. Join them for a strolling affair with delicious food, dancing, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to wear their own unique headdress or hat in the style of their steampunk theme. You hold the key… unlock the experience. Tickets for Headdress ball are $250 for general admission and $500 for the VIP experience and can be purchased at HeaddressBallOrlando.org.

The Spin Stops Here Tour 2017 with Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller performs at the Amalie Arena at 5p.m. Ticket Prices are $65, $95, $125, and $500, and can be purchased at AmalieArena.com.

Southern Nights Tampa’s Swank Saturdays presents Aaron Carter with a performance and a meet and greet.

Sunday, Sept 24

Punky’s Barr & Grill (3063 Central Ave Saint Petersburg) presents a Health, Wellness and Community Fair from 10a.m. to 2p.m. Mark your calendars to join them for brunch and a Health, Wellness & Community vendor fair in observance of Nat’l Gay Men’s HIV AIDS Awareness Day. Free HIV / Hep C testing and PrEP resources will be onsite. The purpose of this fair is to provide resources, information, education and networking opportunities to the community. Interested in joining them as a vendor, call them at 727.321.3854 xt 258.

Wednesday, Sept 27

Miracle of Love presents “Project Red: An Art Experience” from 7-10p.m. at the Parliament House. This is Miracle of Love’s signature fundraising event, and is an art experience with a collaboration of artists expressing their interpretation of the color red. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at :MiracleOfLoveInc.org/Project-Red.

IF YOU WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED in the October edition (hits the street Thursday, Sept 28) e-mail whatshot@hotspotsmedia.com by September 20.