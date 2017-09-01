Miracle of Love Inc. (MOL) is excited to announce its recent funding

award granted by The Contigo Fund. Established in 1991, Miracle of Love Inc.’s

mission is to provide comprehensive, multicultural HIV/AIDS care, education, and prevention services that are effective and responsive to the Central Florida

communities. Funding provided by The Contigo Fund advances MOL’s mission by helping build greater capacity to better serve more monolingual Spanish speakers living with and affected by HIV. This program was made possible by a grant from Contigo Fund, an initiative of Our Fund Foundation.

According to The Center for Disease Control (CDC) 2015 HIV Surveillance Data, HIV rates of transmission have increased by 24% between 2005 and 2014 within Latino MSMs. If current trends continue, the CDC states that 1 in 4 Latino MSMs will contract HIV in their lifetime and with this rates continuing to increase, linguistically and culturally competent social support services are needed now more than ever.

“The rates of increased infections are astonishing, and as the Executive Director of the oldest minority agency and a minority LGBTQ leader in the Central Florida community, this is a call to action for Miracle of Love and myself.”

Miracle of Love Inc. is the only organization in the Central Florida area with a social support network for monolingual Spanish Speakers living with HIV called “Latidos”. Latidos, meaning “heartbeat”, was established in January 2017 through funding received from the Human Right’s Campaign’s HIV 360 Fellowship. The group was created after seeing the lack of social support and the need of reducing the stigma within the Spanish speaking community.

With the Contigo Fund grant opportunity, the group will have a designated coordinator to build capacity in the group and will offer bilingual 3Peer Support Services to those living with HIV in Central Florida.

For more information about Miracle of Love Inc. and the services they provide visit: MiracleofLoveinc.org or contact Executive Director Angus Bradshaw, Jr. at

abradshaw@miracleofloveinc.org.