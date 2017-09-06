Tatts and Tacos gives new meaning to the word casual. While the owners call this new Oakland Park eatery a beer garden, it’s more of a voyeurs’ playground where tattoos are on full display on male and females alike, and laughter and the occasional cheer are the order of the night all around. It is the kind of place where tank tops are encouraged. All the better to show off the ink, baby.

We ventured in on Wednesday evening, and not by accident. This day of the week at Tatts & Tacos, you see, is called Whatever Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; $5 can get you a large (and strong) Milagro Margarita (in plain, Strawberry or Raspberry), plus four additional menu items at $5 each. We opted for the pair of Pulled Pork Tacos and the Chicken Quesadilla. The tacos came on soft flour tortillas with shaved tomatoes, lettuce and cheese, creating a flavor combination that exploded with freshness as we greedily consumed the hardy portions. So too the Chicken Quesadilla—large, and packed with chicken, cheese and goodness. The other options in the Quesadilla division were cheese or beef; while the alternative choices in tacos are beef, cheese or cactus. Yes, cactus!

Additional items on the $5 Wednesday menu include shots of Milagro Tequila, Elote (sweet corn on the cob, seasoned and grilled in the husk), an appetizer portion of house made Guacamole and Chips, and a Bean Burrito served with chips and guacamole. And while we didn’t taste them ourselves, the guests at nearby tables cleaned their plates and mumbled satisfaction through over-stuffed mouths dripping butter and sauce. Yum.

While we opted to seat on the open-air patio—it was a balmy Florida night after all—the interior of Tatts & Tacos is just as festive and equally packed around the two full bars displaying 40 Craft Beers on tap, and a live LJ. The walls feature framed prints of exotic tattoos, and while we saw none being done on the scene, there were plenty of patrons and servers showing off inked skin from various local artists.

This being an American Mexican restaurant there is a complete full-priced menu nightly, of course. One caution: the portions are HUGE! And when we say huge, we are talking about plates that can easily serve tables of four or six. We arbitrarily chose the Carne Asada Steak Nachos ($14) which had to be seen to be believed. It comes with house made guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and mixed cheeses heaped on a platter the size of Texas. Nachos also come in Carne Molida Ground Beef ($10), Chicken ($11) and Cheese ($10).

The place also has the expected Chimichangas ($11-$16), Tamales ($7-$12), Burritos ($7-$16) and enormous salads served in crispy tortilla shells. We witnessed the Tilapia Fish Salad ($9) being enjoyed by two tiny Asians that were barely bigger than their platter. The pair ;ater worked off their appetites by playing Drunk Jenga, the wooden building block game, featured here in three-foot high towers that occasionally come crashing down after a misplaced move to the expected loud fanfare of cheers and applause.

Sunday Brunch at Tatts & Tacos runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and features $15 bottomless Mimosas and Sangria. Friday Happy Hour goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 2-4-1 drinks and a free taco bar included between 4 pm and 6 pm. Come early, stay late, and be sure to tell them HotSpots! sent you. Olé.

More information: Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden