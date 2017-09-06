Thursday, September 7

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar presents a week-long celebration of their 20th anniversary (and 3 years of marriage to the Monkey Bar), with daily t-shirt giveaways and lots more!

The GLLN next CLE Luncheon takes place at Timpano Chophouse (450 E Las Olas Boulevard), from 11:45a.m. to 1:15p.m. Cost is $25 for Members and $30 for Non-Members. The topic for this luncheon is “Update on Medical Marijuana in Florida,” and the speaker is Manny Singh, Esq. Founder of Cannabiz Gurus. Manny Singh has been a practicing federal attorney in South Florida since 1985.

Friday, September 8

Stonewall Gallery (2157 Wilton Drive) presents the public exhibit opening of True Colors: In Our Own Words, Video Stories In Queer America from 6-8p.m. In this exhibition on view through November 5, they invite you to take a look at the rich oral and video history being created through the use of online video social platforms like YouTube and Vimeo in a video installation. Inspired by the stories of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals documenting their lives, coming out stories, the It Gets Better campaign, and LGBTQ activists influencing change through video, this exhibition features documentary shorts from a spectrum of LGBTQ voices in social and online media.

WATCH:



Saturday, September 9

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar presents the main event for their 20th anniversary celebration (and 3 years of marriage to the Monkey Bar), The Fireman’s Ball starring DJ Eric Ensastigue of Pure Jaus Records.

Scandals Saloon presents the South Florida Flag Football League after party from 4-7 p.m. featuring beer pong, poker, and cornhole. At 9 p.m. the Outlawzz DJz pack the dance floor.

Score presents Moulin Rouge celebrating the birthdays of DJ Erez Ben Ishay (who will be spinning all night) and Ernesto Maestro. The night will also feature performances by Nikki and Nicky.

The Miami Beach Botanical Gardens presents a seminar: Herbs & Vegetables Container Gardening. From 10-11a.m. Master Gardener Maria Teresa Cerquiera will show you how to successfully grow edibles in containers. Enjoy a free presentation about Container Gardening and the care of herbs and vegetables in container gardens, including types of containers, soil, water, plants, seeds or seedlings; and selecting and nurturing various herbs and vegetables. Afterwards, from 11a.m. to noon, the presentation will be followed by a hands-on workshop on-site at The Garden Center, preparing and planting herbs and vegetables that you will take home. Fee for workshop is $20, and additional plants will be available for sale. Register by calling the Miami Beach Botanical Garden at 305-673-7256.

The Ramrod presents their monthly Underground Invasion (2nd Saturday of every month), with this month’s DJ being Doug Jackson.

Noche Latina Saturdays inside the Ivy Dance room and Patio at the Manor Complex will vbe celebrating Brazilian Independence starring Brazilian, Olga Dantelly (Miss Noche Latina at Large 2017) and the dancing feet of Champagne Bordeaux. The night also stars DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papi’s. Saturdays at the Manor are from 11pm to 4am and feature NO COVER before midnight and only $7 with Manor card after midnight and $10 without (18-20 is $12 all night).

Sunday, September 10

Ramrod celebrates their 23 Anniversary with a balloon drop at midnight, with $1,000 in cash and prizes, and as always the free Ramrod 2017 anniversary pins.

Hot Stuff

Adams Interiors is featuring their annual office furniture sale, where they are featuring savings on all BDI office furniture, shelving and modular systems until September 20.

Responding to fan demand, and following a head-spinning seven Emmy Award nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine, VH1 today announced RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will return for a third season, serving viewers another taste of some of the series’ fiercest queens. The returning court will battle it out on the runway in all new and unforgettable challenges as they compete for the crown and position in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” alongside past “All Stars” winners Chad Michaels and Alaska. The network also greenlit the popular behind-the-scenes after show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which is also nominated this year for an Emmy Award in the Unstructured Reality Program category. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars cast details and premiere date will be announced at a future time. For more information on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and up-to-date news, go to allstars.logotv.com.

This is HOT

Cherry Pop, directed by Assaad Yacoub, follows one wild, crazy night at a drag club, where the matriarch of the show Zaza refuses to come out of her dressing room, while a young newcomer, The Cherry, is tormented by the regular troupe of back-stabbing queens.

Stars Caldwell Tidicue, aka Bob the Drag Queen, winner of Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and also features: Tempest DuJour, Detox Icunt, Mayhem Miller, Misty Violet, Allusia Alusia, Miguel Sagaz, Lars Berge and South Florida’s own Latrice Royale.

This movie was the winner of the International Festival of World Cinemas Best Feature Comedy Award, and was the official selection for Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival, as well as the Atlanta Film Festival.

The DVD is available for pre-order at WolfeVideo.com for only $25.95

For more info, see CherryPopfilm.com.