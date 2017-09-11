“Ultimately, this is about basic decency. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be. What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray. What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make of our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out, and secure our most cherished values for the next generation. That’s how America has traveled this far. That’s how, if we keep at it, we will ultimately reach that more perfect union…”

-Former President Barack Obama

“Jesus did not say anything about either same-sex relationships or marriage but did say a great deal about divorce and remarriage – the morality of both most contemporary Christians accept have changed since his time… We believe marriage is important. Marriage matters because it is one of the most powerful ways we acknowledge the goodness of a couple’s love for and commitment to each other.”

-A statement by representatives of Anglican, Catholic, Uniting Churches, Quakers and the Church of Christ in Australia, vowing to support same-sex marriage.

“President Trump’s stated rationales for reversing the policy and banning military service by transgender people makes no sense. They have no basis in fact and are refuted by the comprehensive analysis of relevant data and information that was carefully, thoroughly and deliberately conducted.”

-RAY MABUS, former governor of Mississippi and the longest-serving Navy Secretary since World War I, in a statement.

“This is about what the meaning of community is. We don’t endorse hate. We don’t endorse symbols of hate. What hurts you, hurts me. It should hurt all of us.”

-Mayor JOSH LEVY of Hollywood, Fla., as city commissioners voted 5-1 to rename three streets honoring Confederate generals — Forrest, Hood and Lee streets.

“There are no Democrats or Republicans hurting in Houston; there are just Americans. At a time like this, it shouldn’t be about selling baseball hats or commenting on crowd size. It’s about helping our fellow human beings.”

-PETE SOUZA, former White House photographer who worked in the Reagan and Obama administrations, reflecting on the behavior of President Trump during a visit to hurricane-ravaged Houston.