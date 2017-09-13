*Events subject to change due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

Thursday, September 14

My TropiXXX is featuring their monthly Ruby Members sale where Ruby members get 40% off everything (except clearance and cigarettes) from today until Sunday, September 17. In addition they are featuring a pre-Halloween sale where Ruby members get 45% off Clothing (25% for non-ruby members).

Friday, September 15

Claudia Castillo ART Studio (2215 Wilton Drive) invites everyone to join them for the Visual Arts Plus Event Series from today starting at 6p.m. until Sunday September 17. The guest artists for the weekend are: Laureano Dalama, and Dunny Potter. On Saturday, September 16 they feature a “Stop and Taste Night” at 6 p.m. with Culinary Delights by Eat Wilton Manors.

NeiBEARhood Takeover at Southern Nights Fort Lauderdale presents “Meat Market” with a 12a.m. performance by Bearonce Bear and a 1 a.m. Wet Underwear contest. The night also features DJ Branden Vidal, no cover and sexy male dancers.

Saturday, September 16

W Fort Lauderdale will debut ‘Art of Swim’ – an eclectic evening extravaganza celebrating the intersection of art and fashion poolside on the rooftop Wet Deck. Fresh off a $55 million renovation, the world-class hotel has partnered with three emerging swimwear designers to showcase their collections with an artistic spin to spectators and guests. The multi-faceted event begins at 7 p.m. and will include runway shows and curated presentations from local Fort Lauderdale fashion boutique, Jypsea Local, a showcase from 14-year old Miami prodigy Ariel Swedroe, and collections from Brazilian bikini extraordinaire, Lenny Niemeyer.

In between shows, look out for the mermaids and fire breathers mingling throughout the Wet Deck, pop up shops from the designers, bespoke cocktails courtesy of Oak & Cane, body casting by #1000Mermaids, musical tunes provided by DJ La Trice Perry, and a live performance by The Voice’s Nick Hagelin. VIP tickets start from $40, with the option to upgrade to daybed bottle service for 6 ($450).

Score in association with Mel Chestnut presents PUMP Up the Volume 2 featuring DJ/Producer Cajjmere Wray.

Palm Beach Drama Works presents “An Evening with Charles Busch” at 8 p.m. This celebrated playwright, actor, director and cabaret artist will be on hand for the inaugural program of OutStage at PBD. The event takes place at Kretzer Piano (201 Clematis Street) in West Palm Beach. For more information go to: PalmBeachDramaWorks.org.

The Club Fort Lauderdale features their monthly (Due to popular demand, NOW BI-MONTHLY) Res-Erection Naked Blackout event at 10 p.m. This is always a sold-out event so get there early!

The Lakeworth Playhouse is having auditions today and tomorrow at 7 p.m. for the show A Christmas Story. Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark; and on the book “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd. Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”Possible callback will be September 20 and no appointment is necessary, just show up with a prepared a one minute comedic monologue and be prepared to read from the script if necessary. Performance Dates are November 16 – December 3. Contact Daniel Eilola at daniel@lakeworthplayhouse.org if you need additional info.

Sunday, September 17

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. Presents SAVE LGBTQ’s The Luminaries Brunch and Tea Dance from 1-4p.m. at the Royal Caribbean Headquarters (1050 Caribbean Way, Miami). The Luminaries event will honor young professionals leading the way towards equality and be hosted by Tiffany Fantasia with performances by Missy Meyakie LePaige, Athena Dion, Noel Leon, Tlo Ivy and more. Admission is $50 and includes an open bar and tasty food. For more information go to: www.Luminaries.Miami.

Tuesday, September 19

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce presents their September Mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shooters Waterfront Restaurant (3033 NE 32nd Avenue). Admission is complimentary for GFLGLCC members and $10 for future members and includes one complimentary Reyka Vodka drink and complimentary Hor’ D’oeuvres. For details or to RSVP contact Ronny@GFLGLCC.org.

This is HOT

For those of you who know me, you know I love Batman and Wonder Woman, so you can imagine how excited I was when I found out Lynda Carter (the original Wonder Woman) would be right here in our backyards! She will be bringing her singing talents to The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Saturday, September 23, at 8 p.m.

Tickets priced at $40/$50/$60 per person are on sale now via Ticketmaster locations, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-653-8000.

Carter’s 75-minute show is titled “The Other Side of Trouble” and features her 11-member All-Star Band led by drummer Paul Leim.

The Arizona native made her professional singing debut at the age of 14. She has since become an accomplished singer who has performed to rave reviews before sold-out crowds around the world. She holds the distinction of having produced and starred in five highly-rated CBS television specials, several of which were Emmy Award-nominated.

“I grew up in a house filled with music,” said Carter. “My mother, who is of Mexican and Spanish descent, used to sing to my English-Irish father and between the two of them I was introduced to a diverse array of music ranging from country to blues to classical. I was encouraged to sing since I spoke my first word and I’ve sung every day of my life since then.”

Carter has appeared on stage with many of the world’s most popular singers including Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, Tom Jones, George Benson and Ben Vereen.

The 1972 Miss World USA pageant title holder has recorded four studio albums to date with the most recent being Fallout 4 (Original Game Soundtrack) in 2015.