“My new album is called Rainbow and it’s not a coincidence that rainbows are also a symbol of LGBTQ pride. For me, rainbows are a sign of freedom to be yourself and celebrate who you are no matter what anyone else thinks.”

-KESHA, American singer, songwriter and rapper

“So my son starting actually tearing. He’s like, ‘That had to be a horrible life, ma’. I was like, my life was never horrible. It was just different.”

-GLORIA CARTER, mother of international superstar rapper Jay-Z, who came out to her famous son as a lesbian. Jay-Z embraced his mom’s revelation in his new album, 4:44, which includes a track called “Smile” with the lyrics, Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian. Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

“And why these days is everything so gay? Gay rights. Transgender this and that. I say let gay folks get married if they want and I’m not even close to a death trap. But things shouldn’t be this complicated. And, no, you don’t get to choose, because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.”

-Homophobic musician KID ROCK who is expected to make a run for the U.S. Senate in 2018 representing Michigan.

“Edie Windsor showed the world that love can be a powerful force for change. She will be greatly missed.”

-HILLARY CLINTON, in a tweet on the death of Edith Windsor, 88, whose landmark case led the Supreme Court to grant same-sex married couples federal recognition for the first time.

“It is morally wrong and economically unsound for a nation built by immigrants to turn them away. Comprehensive immigration reform is what is needed, not a heartless termination of a program that gives hope and opportunity to so many seeking their piece of the American Dream. We urge Congress to act swiftly and justly to ensure that these DREAMers are protected and given the chance to thrive legally in America.”

-JUSTIN NELSON and CHANCE MITCHELL, co-founders of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), in a statement on the dissolution of DACA. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was an American immigration policy that allowed some individuals who entered the country illegally as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit. There are an estimated 75,000 LGBT DREAMers in the U.S.