In preparation for its star-packed 17/18 Season starting in October, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is seeking interested Volunteers.

“With over 400 volunteers, the Kravis Center knows that the show would not go on without the dedicated corps of people who donate their valuable time to the Center,” says Usher Coordinator Karole Cooney. “While many volunteers have been with us since opening night, we are now seeking applicants to join the ranks and become an integral part of this vibrant theater.”

There are volunteer opportunities as ushers, tour guides, and to work in hospitality, gift shop, data entry, the education department and the administrative offices.

To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course includes information about emergency evacuations, seating, show procedures and customer service skills.

The next New Volunteer Orientation will be held at the Kravis Center’s Rinker Playhouse on Tuesday, September 26, at 10 am.

Anyone interested in becoming a Volunteer is encouraged to download a printable Volunteer Application from the website, fill it out and bring it to the orientation program. If unable to attend the orientation, please mail the application to Beth Foster, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

The application is available online by going to kravis.org/volunteer.

