Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host its annual “An Evening with Victor Victoria” fundraiser, featuring the role reversal and stage debut of Dan Lindblade and Heiko Dobrikow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3. This posh fundraiser, with special guest dames and event chairs Alyssa Lovitt, Melissa Milroy and Susan Renneisen, will benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors and serve as a kick-off to its annual Adopt A Family program.

Guests have the option to enjoy a VIP champagne reception hosted by the guest dames followed by priority seating at the show and a delectable three-course dinner with two cocktails for $150 – $200. A three-course dinner and show ticket is also available for $100. Price per person includes tax and gratuity plus complimentary valet parking.

“This special night serves as a celebration of our 25th anniversary and as a memorable kick-off to our annual Adopt a Family program, which is a long-standing platform that invites the community to bring the magic of the holidays to families in need,” said Lynne Cameron, executive director at Neighbors 4 Neighbors. “We applaud Dan Lindblade and Heiko Dobrikow, as well as our event chairs, for their spirit of giving and support of our mission.”

Dan Lindblade is the President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. Lindblade is very active in a variety of professional associations and community organizations, which includes serving on the Board of Directors of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Winterfest, the South Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, as well as serving on the Orange Bowl Committee and Florida Atlantic University’s President’s Advisory Committee.

Heiko Dobrikow is the Executive Vice President of the Las Olas Company and General Manager of the Riverside Hotel. As an active member in the community, Dobrikow is a member of the Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club, a Patriot Guard Rider- South Florida, an ambassador for the Salvation Army and further volunteers as a member of the Fort Lauderdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. He has served in leadership roles as the Board Chair of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, President of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association – Broward Chapter and Board Member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

Prior to the event, friends, family and supporters can cast a vote for their favorite guest star (Dan Lindblade and Heiko Dobrikow) at blacktie-southflorida.com. These donations and ticket sales directly benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors, which was created in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew by WFOR Television (then WCIX).

“Lips is honored to support the mission of Neighbors 4 Neighbors which is recognized for doing such good work in the community,” said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. “Soon to be celebrating our 10th anniversary, we are grateful to be able to support a variety of worthy causes thanks to so many loyal Lips fans.”

To purchase tickets and reserve seats for “An Evening with Victor Victoria” at Lips to benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors, please visit blacktie-southflorida.com or for more information call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at 305-597-4404.