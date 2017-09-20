Thursday, September 21

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey bar is world famous for their LIT Thursdays and now they have added a new show entitled “What’s The Tea” at midnights. The show is hosted by Amanda Austin and features 2 guests weekly. This week come see TP Lords and Twat Larouge along with the sounds of DJ Mike James.

Friday, September 22

Business for the Arts of Broward (BFA) offers “Cultural Tour 2.0” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presented by Hoffman’s Chocolates, the tour takes participants behind-the-scenes of some of Broward’s best cultural treasures and feature a full day of arts immersion with food, travel, admissions and networking all included. Tickets are $50 per person. To register or for more information, call 954-940-5344.

Catch Luis Fonsi (the singer of Despacito, the hottest song of the summer) performing in his Love + Dance World Tour at Hard Rock Live at 8 p.m. The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actor is riding high off his monster hi, which is now the most watched YouTube video of all time.

Saturday, September 23

Score presents “Raw” starring DJ/Producer Aron. The night will feature the entrance through the rear (back alley), a backroom cruising area, and erotic dancers. Advance tickets are available at Showclix.com.

Lynda Carter, who will always be TV’s iconic “Wonder Woman” to me, performs her 75-minute cabaret show to the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek at 8p.m. “The Other Side of Trouble” features her 11-member All-Star Band led by drummer Paul Leim. Miss Carter has recorded four studio albums and appeared on stage with Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, Tom Jones, George Benson and Ben Vereen.

The Pride Factory partners with Hunters Nightclub to bring you the CellBlock 13 Gear Party. Free drink coupon to anyone in CellBlock 13 gear from 7:30-8:30 p.m., and a Fashion show starting at 8:30 p.m. This event will also feature raffle prizes, and free giveaways and a pop up Pride Factory store from 4-9 p.m.

David Cook, who won season seven of American Idol will be performing along with special guest Kathryn Dean at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center on. After winning the American Idol crown, Cook subsequently made chart history with a record-breaking 14 debuts on Billboard’s Digital Songs chart. His new work is an impressive collection of tunes teeming with a restless creative spirit yet anchored by an emotional depth that is compelling and showcases the power and range in Cook’s voice as well as his insightful songwriting. Tickets are $35 – $85, VIP ticket includes Meet & Greet.

Noche Latina Saturdays inside the Ivy Dance Lounge and Patio at the Manor Complex presents RuPaul’s Drag Races Serena Cha Cha and friends. Serena, who is the current reigning Miss Fort Lauderdale F.I. will be raising money to send her to Miss Florida F.I., so all her friends will be donating their tips to the cause. The night also stars resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papi’s. Saturdays at the Manor are from 11pm to 4am and feature NO COVER before midnight and only $7 with Manor card after midnight and $10 without (18-20 is $12 all night).

WATCH:

Sunday, September 24

Village Pub is celebrating the huge win of their team “Code Blue” at the Gay Softball World Series starting at 4 p.m.

Catch Miguel Bosé at the Fillmore on South Beach on at 8 p.m. The Latin pop star’s career has spanned dozens of albums and film roles, his own television show, and work as a theater director. The Latin Grammy winner has dabbled in electronic dance-pop as well as recording a popular “MTV Unplugged” set. He has worked with Ana Torroja, Juanes, Shakira, Ricky Martin and Laura Pausini. Tickets range from $68.75 to $789.

Monday, September 25

A new batch of eight terrifyingly-talented bakers from across the country compete to create haunting and spooky sweets on the new season of Halloween Baking Championship, premiering at 9p.m. on Food Network. Comedian John Henson hosts, as the contestants’ baking abilities and imaginations are put to the test in two rounds of difficult confectionary challenges, from trick-or-treat candy-filled cookies to scream puffs (a scary take on the traditional cream puff), and from glow-in-the-dark desserts to Jack-O-Lantern Cakes. The one who survives the twists of the competition and whose sweets put a spell on judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale, and Zac Young, will take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion!

Tuesday, September 26

MTV today announced that singer and actress Christina Milian will join Lance Bass as host of the network’s highly anticipated new series “90’s House,” premiering at 11p.m. 90’s fan-favorite guest stars include Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, Michelle Williams, Joey Fatone, Marques Houston, Tyson Beckford, Salt N’ Pepa, Kid N’ Play, Bill Bellamy, Joey Lawrence, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and more. The competition show places 12 millennial housemates in a 90’s inspired house that forces the young adults to officially unplug their modern-day devices and party like its 1990. With only the technology, catch phrases and fashion from that decade, each episode opponents will face elimination by competing in various 90’s themed challenges. The raddest contestant will win $90K, a Mazda Miata and two VIP tickets on a 90’s cruise.

Upcoming Events

On Thursday, September 28, from 8:55p.m. until 9:35 p.m. do not call me unless the world is ending as I, and most every other gay person I know, will be watching the premiere of Will & Grace on NBC.

This is HOT

Introducing MP Magic socks, the world’s best odorless socks. These socks are made from the world’s very unique fabrics: three metals infused: Silver, Copper and Zinc! Multiple metals can kill more types of bacterial, and the antibacterial effects are much better than using one metal. Silver is known as a great antibacterial metal, copper can kill bacterial and it is also a key component of many enzymes, and Zinc can reduce the bacteria and odor! This three metal infused technique was applied in the Aerospace Industry.

With these functional fabrics, you can take off your shoes without any hesitation. The world’s unique fabrics is only the start, they specially designed the socks at the toe and heel area, to perfectly match the human foot shape, so that area is super breathable and durable! With metal infused, this socks can transfer heat more efficiently, and more durable! When you wear the socks, you just free your feet, and forget the socks are even on! This innovative socks are odorless, comfortable, and super durable!