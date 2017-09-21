It’s nearly time to send summer on its way and usher in the glorious fall. It’s got everything you need: cool breeze, crunchy leaves, and the occasional chill at night. Why not throw a festival in its honor? Well guess what, Go Riverwalk is and they invite you to join them on September 23rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Esplanade Park for their 3rd Annual Fall Festival and fall in love with fall all over again.

This FREE family-friendly event will feature carnival-themes games and contests, train rides, face painting, giveaways provided by the Florida Panthers, and more. Paint your own pumpkin while listening to live music performed by ProMusic Plus Weston. The Muse Center for the Arts will also entertain with an exciting theater performance. Vendors will be selling jewelry, clothing, artwork, etc. and carnival food like funnel cakes, cotton candy, and of course hot dogs will be available for purchase. Come see for yourself!

Well-behaved pets are welcome as long as they are on leashes. This is a rain or shine fundraising event.

Event sponsors include: The Eppy Group, Florida Hearing Matters, Go Riverwalk Magazine, the Media Lab, The Original Sign Man, ProMusic Plus Weston, Riverwalk Water Trolley, Stephens Distributing, and Sun Trolley.

Interested in promoting your business or volunteering? Contact Karly Young at (954) 468-1541, ext. 208 or karly@goriverwalk.com.