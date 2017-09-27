Although Project Runway is one of my favorite shows, this gay man does not know a lot about fashion. Having said that, even I knew Manolo Blahnik’s are the shoes that every woman craves. I may not have known that if it wasn’t for Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe obsession on Sex and the City. There is something about Manolo’s that makes every woman who wears them feel more beautiful.

(Photo: Manolo Blahnik. Courtesy of Music Box Films)

When I was asked to review the movie: Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards, I was actually excited to view the film since I didn’t know anything about Mr. Blahnik—I wanted to see what made him tick.

This movie really is an in-depth portrait of this legendary fashion designer whose extraordinary dedication to his craft, and to giving women the best possible shoe, set a high standard among celebrities, stylists, and the fashion world.

The movie features many famous fashion and entertainment icons talking about and with Mr. Blahnik. The two quotes from the beginning of the movie that really set the tone for this behind-the-scenes look at a giant in the fashion world are:

Ana Wintour (Editor in Chief at Vogue, and creator of MET Gala): “I don’t remember when the last time I wore anyone else’s shoes.”

Isaac Mizrahi (Fashion designer extraordinaire): “Manolo Blahnik means the happiest feet in the world.”

(Photo: Director Michael Roberts. Milo Osborn/Courtesy of Music Box Films)

The film is directed by longtime fashion journalist Michael Roberts, who clearly has a deep regard for Blahnik. Some of the other celebrities/fashionistas featured are Rihanna, Paloma Picasso, Iman, Naomi Campbell, Rupert Everett, Karlie Kloss, André Leon Talley, and more.

While most people call Manolo’s handcrafted footwear “Manolo’s,” Manolo himself calls them his “creatures,” which was one of the most interesting lines in the film and clearly brings into focus Mr. Blahnik’s artistry.

We also get to see the man behind the designer and the interesting relationships he has formed over his lifetime.

I don’t want to say too much about the movie, but I will say that Manolo is an incredibly fascinating person who considers himself a cobbler and still works (he will be 75 on Nov 27) not only in design, but in actually crafting his shoes (we see him carving out a heel in one scene).

Even for me, this was a very interesting and informative film to watch, and I can only imagine how incredibly wonderful it will be to watch for fashionistas!

In South Florida, Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards is playing at Savor Cinema (503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301; 954-525-3456) and O Cinema Wynwood (90 N.W. 29th St., Miami, FL 33127; 305-571-9970).