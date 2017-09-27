Thursday, September 28​

As I mentioned last week from 8:55 p.m. until 9:35 p.m. do not call me unless the world is ending as I, and most every other gay person I know, will be watching the premiere of Will & Grace on NBC. I would guess almost every single bar will be showing it on their TV’s, but the ones I know for sure are: Rosie’s (The Official NBC Universal party with a big Patio screen and on all 14 of its TV’s), Village Pub and Hunters.

RELATED: They’re Back! Gays Hit Mainstream…Again!

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, presented by Northwestern Mutual, features their quarterly luncheon at Sage French Café from 11:30a.m. to 1p.m. The Chef at Sage will create a 3 course plated lunch, served with a non-alcoholic beverage. The cost for the luncheon, including tax and gratuity, is $35 for members and $40 for future members. RSVP required at Ronny@gflglcc.org.

Stonewall Gallery (2157 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors) presents Stonewall Movie Night at 7 p.m. Tonight they are showing the movie Before Night Falls (2000), directed by Julian Schnabel, and starring Javier Bardem. This movie is an episodic look at the life of Cuban poet and novelist, Reinaldo Arenas (1943-1990), from his childhood in Oriente province to his death in New York City. He joins Castro’s rebels. By 1964, he is in Havana. He meets the wealthy Pepe, an early lover; a love-hate relationship lasts for years. Openly gay behavior is a way to spite the government. His writing and homosexuality get him into trouble: he spends two years in prison, writing letters for other inmates and smuggling out a novel. He befriends Lázaro Gomes Garriles, with whom he lives stateless and in poverty in Manhattan after leaving Cuba in the Mariel boat-lift. When asked why he writes, he replies cheerfully, “Revenge.” Free to attend, but there is a suggested donation of $5, and there will be refreshments courtesy of Barefoot Wine & Bubbly.

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman in their Versus World Tour at the American Airline Arena at 8 p.m brings these 2 diva’s to perform together for the first time. Alejandra Guzmán and Gloria Trevi, individually, are two of the most legendary artists of music sung in Spanish. Throughout the years entire generations have been influenced by the two icon’s music, style, ideologies and performances. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) to benefit their Immigrant Defense Fund. The partnership between the artists and the leading civil rights institutions comes at a crucial and divided time in the United States.

Friday, September 29

Rumors is so excited to announce that Robyn Almodovar, the Chef at Palate Party returns to Hell’s Kitchen All Stars. They will be featuring a premiere party tonight at 7 p.m. hosted by Seph Mason and Sasha Lords.

WATCH:



Saturday, September 30

Everyone is invited to the grand opening of The Tickin Ribbit: Pretty Little Things (2374 Wilton Drive) at 1 p.m. today. The store will carry distinctive treasured for the home. For more info go to: TickinRibbit.com.

The Noche Latina Pageantry System in Association with Seph Mason Productions present a benefit for our Brothers and Sisters in Puerto Rico at Noche Latina Saturdays inside the Ivy Dance Room and Patio at the Manor Complex. The benefit will include performances by the Noche Latina Court including: Kalah Mendoza, Jose Manuel Vega, Efrain Reyes, Edward Nunez (all Puerto Rican) as well as Lady Charisse, Sasha Lords, Athena Dion, Rolly Vilaverde, Mia Patricyk, Angie Ovahness, Champagne Bordeaux and Lewis Nicholson. The benefit will also include Raffles, Silent Auctions and donation boxes. They are asking the entire Latino community to band together to raise money for this important benefit. The night also stars resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papi’s. Saturdays at the Manor are from 11pm to 4am and feature NO COVER before midnight and only $7 with Manor card after midnight and $10 without (18-20 is $12 all night).

Sunday, October 1

Flip Flops Dockside Eatery presents its monthly T Dance, the only T dance in Fort Lauderdale on the Intracoastal. The party is from 4-7 p.m, hosted by Amanda Austin with DJ Robert Lavalle. This month’s special guests are TP Lords, Missy Meyakie Lepaige and Starlet Skye.

Tuesday, October 3

Hillary Clinton will be at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts live. Mrs. Clinton will connect with audiences with a story that’s personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny. She’ll take you with her on her journey and talk about what happened, what’s next, and what’s on your mind. What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead. It’s about Hillary’s experience as a woman in politics – she lets loose on this topic, and others, in a way she never has before. Tickets start at $50 with VIP packages and Meet and Greet packages (including signed copies of her book) available.

LIPS presents An Evening With Victor Victoria at 7 p.m., which is their annual fundraiser benefiting Neighbors 4 Neighbors, helping those affected by Hurricane Irma. The show features the role reversal and stage debut of Dan Lindblade and Heiko Dobrikow, with special guest dames and event chairs Alyssa Lovitt, Melissa Milroy and Susan Renneisen.

This is HOT

Grammy nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, Demi Lovato, announced the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Tell Me You Love Me,’ With a pop soulful flair, the album features collaborations with a number of notable songwriters and producers including Oak, Sean Douglas and John Hill, to Stint and DJ Mustard to name a few.

With what Entertainment Weekly calls “one of the year’s most unstoppable voices,” last month, the Island/Safehouse/Hollywood Records artist released the first single “Sorry Not Sorry” off her new album. Upon release, the single instantly flew into the Top 5 on the iTunes US charts, where it remains, and has garnered over 120 million streams globally. The hit is currently at number 11 on the Global Spotify chart, in the Top 10 for the US, and was most added at Top 40 radio upon impact.

With 9 platinum and multi-platinum singles and over 6 billion global single streams to her name, Lovato’s last album, ‘Confident‘, was released in 2015. Rolling Stone described ‘Confident’ as “the album she was born to make: a brassy, sleek, dynamic pop production that lets her powerful voice soar to new emotional highs.” Her previous album, 2013’s ‘DEMI,’ hit #1 on iTunes in over 50 countries around the world.

Demi is one of the most influential names on social media, with an engaged combined following of over 145 million.

‘Tell Me You Love Me’ is available globally starting Friday, September 29.