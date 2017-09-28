It’s no secret to anyone who has ever met me (even once) that I am a lover of products. Where I will never have elective plastic surgery or put a needle to my face (personal choice), I will try any cream or serum known to man. Here are a couple of my favorites this year:

Ceramiracle – First Light, The Serum – Ceramiracle.com – $89

This Serum is a phytosqualane based 95% active beauty concentrate containing natural actives inspired by the vernix caseosa – the thick, white wax-like substance that coats babies for weeks before they are born. The Serum mimics the intense hydration and skin nourishing and protective properties of the vernix to bring back baby soft skin. For all skin types, and just a few drops will instantly revitalize skin, refresh and smooth your complexion. Use it on its own or with a moisturizer for firmer, radiant, toned and younger looking skin.

Tea Tree Oil Shampoo, 8 OZ. mapleholistics.com Reduced from $25 to $8.95

Their Natural Tea Tree Oil Shampoo is the hair care solution you’ve been dreaming of! Boasting wonderful therapeutic benefits thanks to the incredible effects of natural tea tree oil, this shampoo can improve hair and scalp health while promoting hair growth and even slowing hair loss. Suitable for men, women, and children, The Tea Tree Oil Shampoo is cruelty-free, parabens-free, GMO-free, and gluten free.

Brazil Bronze Quench–Spray Tan Moisturizer; brazilbronze.com; $20/$25

This is the ultimate hydration moisturizer for your spray tan. Quench is infused with Hyaluronic & Cacao to boost hydration and extend the life of your tan. This moisturizer is so rich, only a small amount is needed to cover your whole body. Quench will keep your tan looking fresh and hydrated and fade like a natural tan. Quench should be used the second day of your spray tan and daily after that until your tan fades.

Image’s Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex; $20

This limited edition sheer pink lip enhancement complex is specifically designed to enhance the appearance and volume of lip contours. This ultra-hydrating, powerful polypeptide lip enhancement complex will add up to 40% of moisture volume with repeat usage. Diminishes the look of fine lines and soothes dehydrated lips. Use of product will complement and enhance the effects of professional dermal fillers. Paraben free, and if you buy one by any Authorized Image retailer the entire $20 goes to fund the charity.

MURAD RETINOL PRODUCTS – Murad.com

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum 1.0 FL. OZ. $88

Murad has perfected the science of Retinol with this breakthrough serum, powered by Retinol Tri-Active Technology: a fast-acting Retinoid, a time-released Retinol, and a Retinol booster. This potent, yet gentle, formula quickly and visibly minimizes lines and deep wrinkles, firms, evens skin tone and boosts radiance for more vibrant, youthful-looking skin.

Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream 1.7 FL. OZ. $82

Activate youth while you sleep. This luxurious Retinol night cream, powered by breakthrough Retinol Tri-Active Technology, delivers transformative results to visibly minimize lines and wrinkles and smooth skin’s texture. A peptide-rich Red Algae Extract helps improve firmness and elasticity to restore youthful contours. This intensely nourishing overnight cream melts into skin for a supple, vibrant complexion.

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum 1.0 FL. OZ. $85

This potent treatment minimizes the look of wrinkles and crow’s feet while infusing skin with a nutrient-rich Marine Kelp Complex to lift, firm and visibly brighten dark circles. See more revitalized, youthful-looking eyes starting in just 1 week.

SKIN SENSE – FacialsFortLauderdale.com

Skin Sense works with the skins natural reserve of sodium hyaluronate which is primarily found in the spaces between skin cells. Skin Sense will provide suppleness by retaining and adding moisture, firmness, plumpness and brightening the skin.

A simple four step process starts with the Purifying Face Wash (8oz – $35) which has self-adjusting micro-beads made of rice to cleanse, exfoliate and brighten the appearance of skin. Then the Oxygenating pH Toner (8oz – $35) is sprayed directly onto to the face to reduce inflammation or redness due to environmental pollutants; as well as restore natural pH balance and smooth damaged skin. The Oxygenating Toner can be applied throughout the day to continuously nourish the ski! Then two serums, a Pure Hyaluronic Serum (2 oz – $50) which is a topical version of inject-able filler with the ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water and bind it to the skin for more youthful, plump and smooth appearance. Then the Vitamin C & E Booster (1.69 oz – $60) made of the highest botanical quality 20% Vit C, Vit E which works to block free radicals which plays a large part in the aging process. It also includes aloe vera, jojoba, amino acids, geranium and dandelion extracts to improve elasticity and over all skin texture as it helps heal micro wounds present in all skin types.

Professional strength means results can be seen in days not months of use. Skin Sense works on all shades and textures of skin. Available at Urban Retreat Spa.