This is the seventh year we’ve put together the annual Spa Edition, and one of my favorite things about producing this edition is the relationships with the local spa owners. Every year I look forward to seeing them and spending some quality time with them and their staff. A lot of people think of spas as places we visit while on vacation, but trust me, if you take care of your body on a regular basis, it will take care of you and make you look and feel younger for many years! I am writing about the spas in the order in which I went to them.



1. Chi Spa

I recently had a much needed massage and treatment at Chi Spa in Wilton Manors.



They decided to give me the Mini Chi Revitalization Package ($199), which was two hours of bliss. The “mini” version of one of Chi Spa’s most luxurious treatments consisted of of a relaxing massage, followed by an exfoliating salt scrub and completed with a deliciously hydrating body butter treatment.

I was greeted by my therapist Teena Wiggins, who had a cold cup of refreshing water on hand. She was extremely personable during my massage, which made it easier to relax.



After Teena hit all of the important muscle groups on my body, it was time for the salt scrub (my favorite part). The exfoliating salt scrub was exactly what my body needed after a few weeks in the summer sun and pool chlorine. After I rinsed off the salt scrub in a steamy bath, my body was covered in body butter to sooth my skin. My skin was literally like butter!



Before my treatment was finished, Teena draped hot towels on my feet and torso and sprayed my face with an aromatic citrus spray. Needless to say I didn’t want to get off the table after that.

2. The Grand Resort and Spa

Going to The Grand Resort and Spa is always fun, as not only do I get to see their friendly staff, but I get to see my wife Paula. I think by now her real husband realizes that our marriage is no threat to theirs…LOL!!



This year JD decided to personally be the therapist and administer the “Nourishing Sea Mud Therapy (80 mins – $160).” This Massage/Scrub combo starts with a cleanse, and then an exfoliation. Following the exfoliation you are massaged with warm mud. The mud used in this treatment is great for drawing out impurities and detoxifying the skin. It was amazing how relaxed and refreshed I felt after the treatment.





The Grand Resort and Spa has recently initiated a membership program, which is very exciting. There are 2 membership programs to choose from. Membership Package #1 is $85 a month and includes (choose 1) a 50 min Swedish massage, a 50 min classic Dermalogica facial, a Ultra Calming Facial or a 50 min scrub.



Membership Package #2 is $125 a month and includes (choose 1)80 min Swedish massage, 80 min Age Smart facial, deep cleansing facial, Bio Active peel, or an 80 min signature body treatment. Both packages also include: 10% off the purchase of spa services, 10% off spa retail purchases, 10% off future bookings at the resort, 10% off purchase of beer and wine from resort while receiving spa services, access to and the use of the resorts common grounds, Jacuzzi, pool, and resort services, and during member’s first month of membership they may obtain access to the resort for one guest at a time while member is present. Guest access to resort includes all the facilities members are allowed to use.



The Grand Resort doesn’t sell day passes but spa guests can enjoy the facilities along with their treatments. Who wouldn’t want to take a dip in the resort pool or hot tub to show off their glowing skin? JD also wanted to remind the community that the Spa offers great mid-week specials on Tues, Wed and Thurs, which change every week so call them to find out.

3. Urban Retreat

Frank Velaz, the owner of Urban Retreat Spa and I have known each other for many years (Did you ask how many? Well I am not saying to protect the guilty…LOL). Frank is advanced certified in collagen induction therapy by Dermapen World International. He opened Urban Retreat and Spa in 2006 and the business has steadily grown. His staff of therapists have at least 10 years’ experience in the industry.





The service Frank decided to give me was the “Relax & Renew” (75mins $145), which gets out tension and stress from the body and face, as well as providing needed hydration. It’s an upper Body Massage (he asked me to pick the pressure) using Pure Fiji Organic Body Lotion. For me Frank chose the Starfruit Scent as it is the mildest, as he knows I don’t like smells that are too strong. Then he proceeded with a Skin Sense Hydrate Facial. It’s a seven step instant hydrate and protect treatment. It includes wash/scrub, Hydrate Aloe/Jojoba toner, bio-molecular hydrate mask, a skin plumping Hyaluronic Infusion, a Vitamin C & E Collagen Stimulating Serum, a Lip Complex and ends with a silky SPF to protect skin from environmental damage. Frank told me that the Relax and Renew is a very popular treatment, which lots of clients like to use to start a “power day” looking and feeling good. This is a great treatment when you want to re-center, relax and balance. Frank loves to bring his clients to the full length mirror in the lobby after the treatment so they can see how visibly different they look! It’s usually a “WOW!!” moment, kinda of like a ‘big reveal’!



​​​​​​​Urban Retreat offers a Free Skin Analysis to properly design a custom plan of professional treatments and home skin regimens, with reality based prices. Evidence based skin care solutions. PCA Skin Certified Peel Treatment Center and Certified In Collagen Induction Therapy by Florida Esthetics Association.

Lavish Manors

I have been to Lavish Manors many times, so this year I sent Oscar to experience the joys of this spa. When he arrived he was greeted by owner, Tommy Le, who he said was very welcoming. He was then introduced to John who performed his Hot Stone Paraffin Spa Pedicure ($55). As soon as he sat in the incredibly comfortable massage chair John offered him wine or water to drink. His feet were then soaked in a Jacuzzi tub, and shortly after his my nails were trimmed, shaped, cuticles groomed, including an intensive callus treatment, and a salt scrub. He then said his legs were pampered with a warm herbal wrap to soften and plump the skin, next his legs were exfoliated with a sloughing scrub, and softening sea butter. After this he basked in luxury as they performed a long lasting relaxing massage using warm stones and hemp oil distinctively scented with patchouli. The pedicure ended with a refreshing and smoothing paraffin treatment and a wrapping with aromatic hot towels and then his nails were buffed.





Afterwards Oscar received the Shellac Gel Manicure ($30). This relaxing manicure includes nail trimming, shaping, cuticles detailing, lotion massage and buffing followed by Shellac, which is Chip free for up to 2 weeks. There is no damage to natural nails, resilient mirror finish, no drying time.



Oscar said he left Lavish Manors feeling wonderful and he couldn’t stop looking at ow nice his toes and fingers looked.

Babylon Men Massage

Babylon Men’s Day Spa is the newest Spa edition to Wilton Drive taking over the old space of 78 Degrees Spa. Babylon Spa originates from Asia. Their masseuses are trained in Chinese and Thai massage techniques as well as Japanese essential oil massages. They pay special attention to pressure points using essential oils to massage these special areas. They offer heat treatments and Chines traditional cupping techniques so their clients can enjoy full relaxation in a peaceful setting.

The service they were giving is called “The Perfect Massage” (90 mins – $80). After I lied down on the table, they put a towel over me for a 10 minute Massage of full-body muscle relaxation. Next they used oils for a full body massage. My therapist said that the neck, shoulders, and small back generally the parts that need the most work so they focus on these places, so their guests can be completely relaxed.

After the oil massage technique, they did Chinese cupping, which cures the fatigue of the body (Did anyone see the Real Housewives of Orange County last season?). In the end, they use the hot stone to relax the muscles and let the massage achieve the perfect effect. After the massage he encased my body with warm towels, which made me feel like I was in a cocoon and was super relaxing. While in the cocoon he massaged my feet, hands and head.

Spa Cabanas Guesthouse & Spa

Spa Cabanas at The Cabanas Guesthouse is celebrating its 9 year in business. Norman Lachance began with only himself running and operating the business. Norman contributes the success of the Spa Cabanas to the loyalty of local clients as well as the return of the frequent traveler. It’s due to the continued support of these clients that Spa Cabanas has grown from a one owner/therapist ran business to the successfully ran Spa that it is today with seven employees.



The Cabanas Spa has been part of this Spa issue from year one and its always a pleasure to go there and see Norman and his General Manager Clint. They really make you feel special from the moment you walk through their doors. This year they set up a ½ day of services for me.





The first service was with Dene, who is a massage therapist and massage. He administered a sixty minute Swedish relaxation massage ($95) with some trigger point examples. Almost immediately Dene noticed that I have a lot of tension in my shoulders and neck and asked if I sat at a computer all day. When I told him that I did, he spent more time in that area. In addition he used a lot of trigger points to relax my body and I must admit I felt so much more relaxed and loose after the massage. Actually noticed the difference at work for days.



Afterwards it was on to Jimmy, who is a Paramedical aesthetician, and who has worked on me for many years. Once a year we get to catch up. This year was especially nice as he got married and I got to hear all about his wedding and his wonderful husband. Jimmy administered the Bio-Lift Facial ($139), which is a unique facial that was introduced to the Spa Cabanas just one month before I received the procedure. This facial includes the use of their new Palm Sonic Nrg Device which reduces visibility of fine lines and includes a heat and cooling option to open and close pores, tripling product absorption and pushing products into the skin. Now anyone who knows me knows that although I won’t do surgery or needles I will try anything natural to remove lines on my face, so I was totally game for this facial, and was excited about the results I saw afterwards.



Jimmy also administered the Baby Foot ($40), which is an unparalleled, total foot care package. Their scientifically formulated product contains 17 types of natural extracts which exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. In addition, the Fruit acids such as Glycolic Acid and Critic Acid allow the dead skin cells to peel, but the Alcohol makes the dead cells soft, and the Salicylic Acid, Lactic Acid and Isopropyl stimulate a flaking effect as well. The fruit acid penetrates into the layers of dead skin cells and breaks down the desmosomes which hold the layers together. By this process, skin is undamaged but peels easily away from the fresh layer beneath. After peeling, your feet are reborn just like a baby’s foot,giving you healthy, beautiful feet. Baby Foot not only peels the dead skin cells from your feet, it also maintains the grain of the skin and adds moisture to the skin. The boots with all the extracts are put on your feet prior to getting Facial and stays there until the facial is done and then is taken off and your feet are wiped with a hot towel. This truly makes a big difference and your feet after peeling feels soft and supple, just like a baby’s bottom.



The Spa Cabanas offers a variety of Massages and Bodywork,which include Swedish, deep tissue and sportswork aswell as aromatherapy, therapeutic and hot stone massage. Spa Cabanas is also able to provide Manicures and Pedicures and all areas of your Manscaping needs with body hair trimming,waxing, shaving and most recently, they have introduced Sugaring. Sugaring is the natural alternative to waxing.



Spa Cabanas are constantly updating their monthly specials. Check out the month of October where they are featuring: 10 sessions of a 60 minute massages for only $499 (Reg price $950.00); Microdermabrasion plus massage only $149 (Reg Price $224); 3 Medical Grade Chemical Peels for only $189 (Reg Price $267).