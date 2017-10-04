The National LGBTQ Task Force is pleased to announce that actress and singer Andréa Burns will host and perform at their annual Task Force Gala-Miami at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, October 7.

Burns recently received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for her portrayal of Gloria Fajardo in the Broadway run of On Your Feet!, based on the lives and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. She won a Drama Desk Award for her portrayal of the saucy hairdresser “Daniela” in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights. Other roles include “Carmen” in Douglas Carter Beane’s The Nance alongside Nathan Lane, and “Mrs. Spamboni” in the 2009 television series The Electric Company.

WATCH:



“This year’s Gala was already set to be one of the most exciting to date with Gloria Estefan, whose talent is matched only by her generosity and compassion, as their national honoree. With Andréa Burns hosting and singing, October 7 is going to be one of the most memorable evenings the South Florida LGBTQ community has ever seen. Her portrayal as Daniela in In the Heights is one of my favorite Broadway performances,” said Josue Santiago, Chair of the Gala.

Twenty-six-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan will be presented with the National Leadership Award for her work to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people and the issues that affect their lives every day. As an outspoken activist around racial and economic justice, immigration equality, and marriage equality, Ms. Estefan has been an ally to the LGBTQ community through her partnership with the It Gets Better Project. Most recently, Ms. Estefan, along with her husband, Emilio, produced an LGBT-themed movie titled A Change of Heart, which premiered at the OUTshine Film Festival in Miami.

Also being honored at the Task Force Gala – Miami are local heroes Alberto Arias & Wood Kinnard, who will be presented the 2017 Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award.

“Every day, the National LGBTQ Task Force fights the injustices happening around the country. From challenging the Texas legislature’s attempt to discriminate against trans youth to standing side by side with our allies in Charlottesville to confront white supremacists to countering the barrage of anti-LGBTQ actions coming from the current administration, every day is a fight. But for one night in Miami we will step back to celebrate our community, our allies and leaders. We are humbled to have Gloria Estefan join us in this fight, and proud to honor such an exceptional leader and ally for the LGBTQ community at the Task Force Gala – Miami. We know the next day we will continue the fight for full freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ people around the country and in South Florida, energized by coming together in Miami in solidarity and love,” said Rea Carey, Executive Director, National LGBTQ Task Force.

Individual tickets to the awards gala are $450 and include an intimate cocktail reception, a gourmet three-course dinner and the awards ceremony, as well as live music entertainment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction items. Proceeds from the National LGBTQ Task Force Gala – Miami and the Winter Party Festival support the National LGBTQ Task Force’s work to secure full freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ people and their families. A significant portion of the proceeds also funds multiple organizations serving the LGBTQ community in South Florida.

For sponsorship information and to purchase tickets, please visit them online at: thetaskforcegala.org.