Both the Straz Center for the Perfoming Arts and The Dr. Phillips Center For the Performing Arts presents the hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! – based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan. The first national tour will celebrate its Grand Opening in the state of Florida hitting the Dr. Phillips Center from October 17–22 with tickets starting at $34.25 at DrPhillipsCenter.org, and then hits going to the Straz Center from Oct 24 – Oct 29, with tickets starting at $45 at strazcenter.org.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards – but their music is only half of the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans’ journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical). The musical began performances on Broadway on Monday, October 5, 2015, with an opening night of Thursday, November 5, 2015, at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony-nominated Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Chuck LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), ON YOUR FEET! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have announced that Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades will star as seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez will play her 19-time Grammy-winning producer and husband Emilio Estefan, in the First National Tour of the Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET!.

It was a pleasure to sit down with Danny Burgos, born and raised in Florida, who is in the ensemble and the Emilio understudy.

At what age did you begin singing/acting?

I started singing when I was around 7 years old in church, but acting didn’t come about until I was a junior in high school. My best friend wanted to audition for a musical, but was too nervous to audition on her own, so I went with her and I get cast as the lead.

What was your first Professional/Paid gig?

It was at Flat Rock Playhouse after my freshman year at the musical program at Florida State University. I was in the ensemble for Guys and Dolls.

You were born in Florida. Do you get back often and how excited are you to be touring in Florida?

I’m very excited as I don’t get back as often as I would like. I was born in Hialeah and my dad still lives in Miami. In addition, the Adrienne Arsht Center is where I saw my first musical, so I am so excited to be performing in that theater.

I see that Pizza is one of your hobbies, which is your favorite kind of Pizza and why?

This is an ongoing joke that I have with my friends. I just love pizza, and every Friday my mom would bring us pizza. Papa John’s Pepperoni pizza with the garlic sauce really makes me happy, but in New York, I went to Artichoke Pizza in Chelsea and I have to admit it’s the best pizza I had in my life.

Other than this show, what role has been your favorite to play and why?

My favorite musical that I have been in, other than “On Your Feet” is “In the Heights.” I was cast in three versions of the show and each time it becomes more familial as it is a Latin based show and I feel an attraction to my culture. The show is just about 1 day in the life of a Latin American in New York, and to me it’s so special. The characteristics of being Latin are stripped, and they are just shown as people. Its so special to me!

What should the Central Florida audiences expect out of this touring company of On Your feet?

I always tell everyone that this is an important story because you get to know the life of this important couple. Most people do not know the behind the scenes story of how they got to where they are now. Ultimately you leave the theater singing and dancing to the songs you love. I promise, you won’t leave without a smile on your face.

For more information on Danny, either go to his website at: DannyBurgos.com.