Just weeks before celebrating the third year anniversary of his ownership of Southern Nights Orlando and less than a year after opening his third Southern Nights location in Fort Lauderdale, Rick Kowalczyk announced via social media that he is trying something different: Southern Craft – A true gay oriented craft cocktail bar and lounge.

This won’t be your typical bar where you place an order and the bartender whips up a cocktail in 30 seconds or less. All future customers should know that all featured craft cocktails are to be muddled or infused with natural fruits and ingredients.

“This concept is something that you don’t really see anywhere else in the surrounding area. You won’t even see our bartenders using concentrated juice from a beverage gun while preparing your drink order,” said Rick. “Everything will be made to order from scratch. If someone orders a strawberry martini, they will see the bartender muddle fresh strawberries into a cocktail shaker along side the vodka – there are no shortcuts by using a type of flavored vodka. I want each and every customer to enjoy a delicious infused or muddled craft cocktail every time they visit.”

Southern Craft will also feature an extensive selection of Whiskey, Tequila and Rum that will allow them to offer traditional guest favorites, such as an Old Fashion, a Margarita, or a Mojito while adding their own personal craft to the cocktail. Besides the various craft cocktails, champagne cocktails will also be available for customers to enjoy as well as a variety of craft beers and wine.

“If you’re looking for a place to grab a Bud Light or Miller Lite, I would suggest going next door to Southern Nights” Rick stated. “However, we will be featuring various craft beers from local breweries as well as different regions from around the world, depending on the season and what is in production at the time”.

Rick and his management team are in the process of finishing up the remodel where Southern Craft will be located and training their newly hired “Craft Staff” with an expected opening date to take place over Orlando Pride Weekend (October 13th – 15th).

Be sure to stop by and show your support by trying the soon to be famous Blackberry Bubbles. According to Rick, you won’t be disappointed. Happy Hour will take place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Southern Craft is located at 2045 East South Street, right around the corner from Southern Nights Orlando in the Orlando Milk District. For more information and updates, visit the Southern Craft Facebook page.

Congrats to Rick and his entire team on their latest endeavor. It has to make you wonder what will they come up with next…