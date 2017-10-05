Friday October 6

NeiBEARhood Takeover returns to Southern Nights Tampa with DJ JB Burgos and Adult Video star, Fernando Del Rio. Strip contest begins at 1am. Admission is free before 11 and $5 afterwards.

The 2017 Fabulous Independent Film Festival, a production of Harvey Milk Festival, will take place in historic downtown Sarasota today and tomorrow at Burns Court Cinema. This year, the festival’s opening night film ‘Dreamboat‘ follows the lives of 5 gay men setting sail on a gay-only party cruise. This sometimes intimate, sometimes frolicking documentary offers audiences a passionate and hopeful glimpse into each of the men’s dreams and political/personal desires. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go to: fabulousiff.com.

The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival is celebrating a renewed focus on both sides of the Bay for 2017. During this 28th year they are excited at the opportunity to bring unity between both Hillsborough and Pinellas within the CommUNITY. They look forward to welcoming back beloved guests from over the years and prepare for the best LGBTQ+ festival films, parties and festival goodness ever. The festival runs from today until October 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to TIGLFF.org.

An emulsion of fashion and culture, CITY is the signature fashion event at the Tampa Museum of Art that raises funds annually to bring art and arts education programs for visitors of all ages to our community. This year, CITY will be a “fashion event” in performance art style, a departure from a typical runway show, with Susanne Bartsch at the epicenter. Interactive vignettes – each created and styled by a different designer – will feature new looks inspired by Bartsch’s eccentric, avant-garde style and her impact on club kid culture, past and present. There will be a special guest performances by Tony Arias. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: tampamuseum.org.

Saturday, October 7

The Straz Center presents “AC²,” An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales. Unscripted. Uncensored. This night of conversation between Emmy-winning journalist Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens: Live and the executive producer of the Real Housewives series, promises to deliver an unforgettable evening. Longtime friends the two interview each other and take questions from the audience in this off-the-cuff, interactive look behind the scenes of pop culture and world events. Tickets start at $59.50 at StrazCenter.org.

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today, Chris Tucker will make a stop at AMALIE Arena in Tampa with special guest D.L. Hughley at 8p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available at: AmalieArena.com.

The Parliament House presents PINK, benefitting Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation. The event will feature raffles, giveaways, and Pink Drink specials.

The Flamingo Resort presents “Monster Mash” with a ghostly drag show at 11:30pm in the Blu Theater with hostess Iman.

Sunday, October 8

TIGLFF presents The Lavender Scare at Tampa Theater. Based on the groundbreaking book by USF professor David K. Johnson, the parallels in this historical documentary are more relevant today, than any of us want to think about. A movement started with assumptions born in bigotry and fueled by fear, and led to the persecution of thousands of gay men and lesbians that lasted for decades.

Wednesday, October 11

The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce presents their Autumn Cocktail Social at The Mill St Petersburg, which USA Today recently called, “an instant hit” since it opened its doors in 2015. There will be a small plate buffet, craft cocktails and a raffle. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, October 12

Movies in the Park at Straub Park, St Petersburg presents Some Like it Hot, staring Marilyn Monroe. Two Chicago musicians, Joe & Jerry, witness a gangster shooting and need to get away. To do so, they land a gig as women with an all-girl band heading to Florida – the laughs never end! For more information visit GrandCentralDistrict.org. After the showing, dance the night away at the Red Hot After Party at Enigma featuring by DJ Blake Blaze, drink specials, and no cover!

Orlando Pride Launch Party at The Veranda in Thornton Park from 6:30 to 10p.m.. The countdown to Pride Weekend ramps up with energetic performances in a dazzling social setting that’s not to be missed. Admission is free with VIP $35.

The Straz Center presents The Naked Magicians. The show features magic, mirth and more than a touch of mayhem as these two hot and hilarious magicians say abracadabra and take magic to a whole new level. Left without sleeves or pockets, the Naked Magician’s (Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne) saucy magic is baffling and entertaining, bringing a new meaning to “now you see it.” This boisterous R-rated magic show strips away the top hats and capes, promising full frontal illusions. Good magicians don’t need sleeves, and great magicians don’t need pants. Price Level 1 tickets include a premium seat and a post-show meet and greet with the magicians. Tickets start at $45 at StrazCenter.org.

Friday, October 13

Get ready to party as Hamburger Mary’s and Pride Orlando presents “Pride On Church Street” from 8 to 11:30p.m. The event is free and features a fabulous list of entertainers.

Tim Evanicki Productions presents “Jeffrey” by Paul Rudnick, and directed by Eric Pinder at the Footlight Theater at Parliament House. He show runs until October 28 with Industry night on October 16.

Also at the Parliament House tonight s “Free Pride Friday” featuring from RuPaul’s Drag Race Laganja Estranja.

Saturday, October 14

Returning for the third year, the Big Gay Brunch presented by Orlando Immunology Center at The Abbey features an amazing brunch spread, bottomless mimosas, Tito’s Bloody Marys, DJs and live performances. You can purchase your tickets at BigGayBrunchOrlando.com.

Come Out With Pride Festival is between noon and 10p.m. Join the LGBTQ+ community members and allies as we all come together for an unforgettable day long festival! Be sure to visit more than 100 vendors at the Pride Marketplace and Sponsor Walk between noon and 7p.m. Gather your friends to watch The Most Colorful Parade at 4p.m. Come Out With Pride is looking forward to having a very moving and uplifting parade, and this is your chance to get excited and show thanks to the individuals who have devoted so much energy to strengthening and supporting our community. Shortly after 9 p.m., Come Out With Pride will continue the tradition of saying goodnight with a dazzling spectacle of fireworks above Lake Eola. With nearly a mile of walkways around the water, there’s room for everyone to get a prime viewing spot. For more information: ComeOutWithPride.com.

The Parliament House celebrates PRIDE with special guest RuPaul’s Season 9 finalist Shea Coulee performing live. They will also feature free parking and shuttle to Lake Eola from 1 p.m. to 10p.m., Footlight Players at 10p.m.and 12a.m. and DJ Brianna spinning till 3 a.m.

The Flamingo Resort presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 11:30 p.m. at the Blu Theater with hostess Iman and sexy rocky dancers. In addition, they invite you to meet the Rocky Singers form Orlando poolside at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17

Country royalty comes to the Van Wezel stage with Willie Nelson! During his lengthy, award-winning career, he has brought us some of the most iconic country songs of all time – “Georgia On My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,” “On the Road Again” and countless others. One of his recent chart-toppers was “Beer For My Horses,” which was a duet with Toby Keith. Don’t miss this chance to hear the original Country rebel making waves with his unmistakable voice at 8p.m. To purchase tickets go to: VanWezel.org.

Wednesday, October 18

The Adore Tour hosted by Pardon Moi French takes place at Southern Nights Orlando (and tomorrow Oct 19 at Southern Nights Tampa). See Adore Delano like you’ve never seen her before as she headlines The Adore Tour featuring brand new music from her third studio album, Whatever! This will be an incredible concert featuring opening acts from some of your favorite entertainers. Get your tickets today at TheAdoreTour.com. Doors open at 7p.m. with a meet and greet at 7:30p.m. with showtime at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 19

Grammy Award winner and world-renowned, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter/producer/director/musician, Bruno Mars, brings his The 24K Magic World Tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena at 8p.m. Tickets start at $75 and are available at: amaliearena.com.

Southern Nights Orlando presents the 10th Annual Blood Bath Party hosted by Kitana Gemini. The night will star DJ Dlux and StudPuffin Hookah with a 10:30 Freshman Lineup show hosted by MrMs Adrien and a 12:30a.m. Main Dance floor show hosted by Axel Andrews.

Friday, October 20

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill bring their “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017,” to Tampa’s Amalie Arena at 7:30p.m. Tickets start at $69.50 and are available at: amaliearena.com.

Saturday, October 21

Nick Fradiani, the American Idol Season 14 winner and (re)turned indie artist, will be at The Attic in Tampa. Fradiani is releasing his independent EP Where We Left Off in the middle of October. The new album gets back to his East Coast roots with an Americana country spin on modern pop. The first single “I’ll Wait For You” is available now.

The Flamingo Resort presents “Thriller Night” starring Dani Panic and featuring the Flamingo’s Cast of the dead with special appearances by Bobby York and Ozzy Dave. The MC and hostess for the evening is Alexis De La Mer.

The Parliament House presents special guest Sherry Vine performing with the Footlight Players at 10p.m. and 12a.m. The night will also be the official after party for RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World, with free admission for anyone that shows their ticket.

Sunday, October 22

Metro Wellness hosts Big GAY Brunch at Mise en Place. Between 12 and 2pm, prepare to GAY it up in high class at one of Tampa’s premier restaurants for Modern American cuisine. Enjoy an exciting and dynamic fare, whose flavors reflect the Chef’s insatiable love of food.

Wednesday, October 25

Back by overwhelming demand for its fourth year, ‘Hocus Pocus Live On Stage’ brings The Sanderson Sisters to life before your eyes in this dazzling live-action movie spectacle. Join this trio of wacky witches (Starring Nicole Halliwell, Calypso Monroe and Nicky Monet) along with all your favorite movie characters as they run amuck – now for the first time in Orlando at Southern Nights!

Friday, October 27

The Dr Phillips Center in association with Live Nation present the band Chicago who performs at in the Bob Carr Theater. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at #9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Tickets start at $50.50, and are available at DrPhillipsCenter.org. You can also catch Chicago on Monday October 30 at the Van Wezel in Sarasotta . To purchase tickets go to VanWezel.org.

Ten time Grammy-Award, three time Latin Grammy-Award winning rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band Santana will bring The Transmogrify Tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena at 8p.m. Tickets start at $66.25 and are available at: AmalieArena.com.

Saturday, October 28

So You Think You Can Dance, the 14-time Emmy Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance, is set to captivate Orlando audiences with their live on tour show from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $47.50 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Parliament House features Orlando’s biggest Costume Contests with $5000 in cash to the best costume! Footlight Players take to the stage at 10p.m. in the theatre. DJ Brianna spins till 3 a.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 18+ Welcome!!

The Flamingo Resort presents a Halloween Costume Contest Party with $3,000 in cash and prizes with the winner getting $2,000 in cash. Sin up at the Cabana Stage at 10p.m. with the show hosted by Iman and the Blu Theater players at 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

The Parliament House features Orlando’s biggest Costume Contests with $3000 in cash to the best costume! DJ Brianna spins till 2 a.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 18+ Welcome!!