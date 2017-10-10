There’s no doubt that watching your diet and keeping physically active are two of the best things you can do to stay healthy. Monitoring what you eat is hard enough, so how are you going to manage cramming an hour of exercise into an already busy day? What if I told you that there’s overwhelming evidence that exercising for just 10 minutes a day can make a real difference in your health and fitness level?

In the past, doctors, trainers and fitness enthusiasts have offered varying opinions on how best to lose weight, build muscle and increase stamina, etc. Yet they all seem to agree that a combination of sound nutrition, weight training and cardio is the best overall way to get the job done. But the question remains, “How do you accomplish all this with an already jam-packed lifestyle?

According to a 2017 study by Dr. Timothy Church and associates at The Laboratory of Preventive Medicine at Louisiana State University, just 10 minutes per day of regular and challenging physical activity can benefit everybody, from the most sedentary couch potato to the weekend warrior who is craving to do more.

Using High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), you can work several muscle groups at once, tap into your body’s fat reserves for energy, and elevate your metabolism for hours on end! In Church’s study of nearly 500 subjects, participants reported some super results. While most dropped unwanted inches and pounds, several others reported a lower resting heart rate, increased peak oxygen consumption levels, and a reduction in bad cholesterol (LDL) levels.

HIIT workouts are typically 10 minutes long and you can do them anytime of the day. Many require little space and no equipment. They can be performed in the morning when you get out of bed, at work next to your desk on break, or at night as you walk the dog. You can design your own workouts or go online to find lots of examples.

Here are two 10- minute HIIT workouts that are sure to get the blood flowing, melt away pounds, and keep your metabolism revved for hours!

Workout #1

50 jumping jacks

15 body weight squats

15 pushups

15 reverse lunges per side

15 triceps dips (using a chair or bench)

Repeat these movements 3 times with no more than 20 seconds rest between cycles.

Workout#2 (you’ll need two 3-5 lb. dumbbells and an exercise ball)

Run in place for a full minute

15 squats with the exercise ball against the wall holding 5lb. dumbbells

15 dumbbell overhead presses

15 alternating front lunges curling 5 lb. dumbbells as you lunge

15 dumbbell flat bench chest presses with dumbbells

Repeat these movements 3 times with no more than 20 seconds rest between cycles.