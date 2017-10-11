Friday, October 13

The Pub continues to celebrate its 5th anniversary with the recording group “Company B” performing live and the release party for “Cruel Summer.”

Pinot’s Palette (Satori Building: 1115 East Sunrise Blvd) will host its grand opening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy a tribute to Vincent van Gogh and paint “Simply A Starry Night,” enjoy French bites and special prizes plus a two-or three-hour painting class guided by a local artist for $35 per person. For more information visit: PinotsPalette.com

Saturday, October 14

Due to Hurricane Irma, Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar had to move their 20th anniversary celebration to this weekend and tonight they are featuring the main event: The Fireman’s Ball starring DJ AJ Reddy as well as T-shirt Giveaways. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Johnny, David, Rick and the entire staff a happy 20th and wish them many more years of success!

Ramrod presents their monthly (2nd Saturday of every month) “Underground Invasion,” where it’s all about the music with DJ Tomas Arias.

Today, our brothers and sisters in Central Florida will be celebrating “Come Out With Pride Orlando” The event is fabulous and well worth the 3 hour drive. For more info ComeOutWithPride.org

Denmark’s premier Queen cover band (Queen Machine) and one of Europe’s fastest growing shows comes to Old School Square Pavilion in Delray Beach with gates opening at 7p.m. and concert at 8p.m. Tickets start at $25, and there is a VIP Option. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to: OldSchoolSquare.org or call 561-243-7922

The Pub continues to celebrate its 5th anniversary with the annual show from Amy & Freddy at 8:30p.m.

SAGE Book Group presents “Days Without End” by Sebastian Barry at Stonewall Library

(1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale) from 11a.m. to 12 noon. The book follows the life of Thomas McNulty who flees the Great Famine of Ireland as a boy and winds up a soldier on the Great Plains of America fighting in the Indian Wars and later in the Civil War. The brutality, hardship and squalor of the story are brilliantly tempered by Thomas’ humanity as well as flashes of delicious Irish humor. All are welcome – no reservation is required.

Noche Latina Saturdays inside the Ivy Dance Lounge and Patio at the Manor Complex presents “A Royale Affair” as they present Shantell D’Marco and Jose Vega (Miss and Mr Florida) in their final weekend of appearances before they crown their successors. The night will also star Miss Noche Latina 2017, Angie Ovahness Pryce, resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papi’s. Saturdays at the Manor are from 11pm to 4am and feature NO COVER before midnight and only $7 with Manor card after midnight and $10 without (18-20 is $12 all night).

Sunday, October 15

Latinos Salud presents Hispanic Heritage Food Bazaar at Artserve (1350 East Sunrise Blvd) at 6p.m. This is their 6th annual event celebrating National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. Sign up to represent your company as there will be prizes for best cuisine, best decorations and best traditional dress. This is a free event and features food, drinks, music and art. For more info call 954-765-6239.

If you missed Amy & Freddy at The Pub last night, catch them one last time as The Pub ends their week-long celebration of their 5th anniversary.

The Miss Florida F.I. Organization has expanded and tonight is the first annual Mr. Florida Male Entertainer Pageant. The night will honor the Mr. Florida Male Entertainer Emeritus, Jose Vega. The categories include: Sexy Beachwear, Florida Formal Wear, Talent and on stage interview. The pageant starts at 8p.m. sharp, but doors open at 7p.m. For tickets, which start at only $25, go to: MissFloridaFIpageant.com and for hotel rooms call the Bahia Mar, and ask for the Miss Florida discount. For more information about the pageant call 954-478-4587.

Monday, October 16

The 45th anniversary of Miss Florida F.I. takes place on Monday, October 16 at 7pm at the beautiful Bahia Mar Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The night will honor the current reigning Miss Florida F.I. Shantell D”Marco, as well as Tasha Long who is celebrating her 15th anniversary, Electra celebrating her 20th anniversary, Stephanie Shippae celebrating her 25th anniversary, Sandy Laurent celebrating her 30th anniversary, Dana Douglas celebrating her 35th anniversary and Emore Dubois (first time she has been back at Miss Florida in over 25 years) celebrating her 44th anniversary. The pageant starts at 8p.m. sharp, but doors open at 6p.m. For tickets, which start at only $25, go to: MissFloridaFIpageant.com and for hotel rooms call the Bahia Mar, and ask for the Miss Florida discount. For more information about the pageant call 954-478-4587.

The cast of The Sound of Music presents “How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria/Irma/Harvey” a charity concert for DisasterRelief.org at Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar at 9pm hosted by Jennifer McClain. The event will also feature a 50/50, raffles and a silent auction. The regular Cast Party show starts after the event at 10:30p.m.

Tuesday, October 17

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (GFLGLCC) presents their monthly mixer from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Matty’s Wilton Park. The mixer is co-presented by Reyka Vodka, and everyone attending receives a complimentary Reyka Vodka drink, and complimentary Hors D’oeuvres. Admission is complimentary for GFLGLCC members and $10 for future members. For details or to RSVP: Ronny@Gflglcc.org

Wednesday, October 18

Twist presents their annual “Turnabout,” a night of exquisite shows by the Twist staff, and according to owner Joel, his bartenders are ready to turn it out! The night stars TP Lords, Josefina La Globos and DJ Sushiman.

This is HOT

After a wildly successful theatrical release in more than 50 markets across the country that began earlier this year, award-winning writer/director Del Shores’ (“Blues For Willadean,” “Southern Baptist Sissies,” “Queer A Folk”) latest film, A Very Sordid Wedding, the outrageously funny sequel to his play, movie and TV series Sordid Lives, is available on DVD, Blu-ray and iTunes on October 17. The DVD and Blu-ray include 40 minutes of extra features: bloopers, deleted scenes, 20 minutes of cast interviews on Sordid history and set stories, Levi Kreis’ on-set performance for cast and crew, chatting with Whoopi Goldberg and the official music video for the closing credits song “This Is Who We Are” from Blake McIver.

The Huffington Post proclaims A Very Sordid Wedding as “much more than a wonderful movie, but a game-changer In LGBT politics,” Film Journal International raves, “If you liked the original, the overdue sequel to ‘Sordid Lives’ will both delight you and warm your ever-lovin’ heart” and The Hollywood Reporter says the film “offers some undeniably entertaining moments, and its talented ensemble, clearly encouraged to pull out all the stops, delivers their comic shtick with admirable gusto.”

The film brings back an all-star ensemble cast of characters, rooted in the Southern Baptist world of Winters, Texas, in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage equality ruling where not everyone there is ready to accept it.

For further updates, visit AVerySordidWedding.com.