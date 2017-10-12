A brand new production of The Sound Of Music, produced by NETworks Presentations, is making its Fort Lauderdale premiere October 10 – 22, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of a North American tour (Photo by Matthew Murphy).

Jill-Christine Wiley will play Maria Rainer, with Mike Mclean as Captain Georg Von Trapp, Lauren Kidwell as the mother Abbess, Jake Mills as Max Detweiler, Melissa Mckamie as Elsa Schraeder, Keslie Ward as Liesl and Chad P. Campbell as Rolf Gruber. The Von Trapp children are played by Landon Brimacombe (Friedrich), Arick Brooks (Kurt), Katie Grgecic (Brigitta), Madeleine Guilbot (Gretl), Maya Karp (Louisa) and Amaryllis C. Miller (Marta).

Completing the cast is Caleb Adams, Colten Blair, Sarah Brackett, Jeff Brooks, Randy Charleville, Mackenzie Dade, Danielle Guilbot, Stephanie Gray, Danielle Lee James, Allison Macri, Nicholas Newman, Adam Ross Glickman, Isaac Ryckeghem, Annie Sherman, Thanos Skouteris, Christina Tompkins, Ariana Valdes and Melissa Weyn.

It was a pleasure to sit down with South Florida Native Adam Ross Glickman for this exclusive Hotspots interview:

At what age did you begin singing/acting?

My parents put me in every sport possible, but I was never good at any of them. When I was 11, I auditioned for the choir and got all the solos; I really liked it. I was then sent to performing arts camp and I fell in love. From then on, it was history.

What was your first professional/paid gig?

In Oxford Mississippi I did Love Labors Lost and played Moth. I sprained my ankle right before the live shows and I had to change my character and give him a limp. I was in excruciating pain, but the show must go on.

Other than this show, what role has been your favorite to play and why?

My favorite role to play was Sweeny Todd in Sweeny Todd in High School. I was nominated for the Jimmy Nederlanders Award for this role. I love Sondheim and the darkness and the depth of this character. I hope to play Sweeny Todd again one day. I also loved Barry in The Boys Next Door. He is a schizophrenic and I found it hard to play, but it was so challenging.

You are a billboard charting songwriter, when did you start writing music, and how did that come about?

When I first moved to New York, in 2015, I started writing music. I got the job to survive, but I fell in love with writing. I still work on it every day and hope to release a full project in a year’s time.

You were born and raised in Fort Lauderdale. Do you get back often and how excited are you to be touring in Florida?

I do get back often, because I am super close with my family. I am so excited about performing at the Broward Center since it’s the first time my grandmother will see me perform professionally, and it is the place where I saw my first musical: Showboat.

WATCH:



What should the South Florida audiences expect out of this touring company of The Sound Of Music?

It’s beautiful, and the whole creative team are Tony Award winning. The costumes are straight from Austria and Germany. The lighting is amazing and the actors are a joy to work with. I think the show is like the movie but it’s more relatable to a modern audience. One of the lines I love that mother Abbott says is “How do you choose to spend your love?” and I think it’s a message everyone should think of and take away from the show.

For more information on Adam, either go to his website at: adamrossofficial.com or follow him on Facebook or Instagram/adamrossofficial.

Tickets for The Sound Of Music are available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312, BrowardCenter.org or by calling 954.462.0222. Ticket prices start at $35.25.

For more information, including the 2017–2018 touring schedule, please visit TheSoundOfMusicOnTour.com.