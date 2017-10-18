Thursday, October 19

Stonewall National Museum – Wilton Manors Gallery presents Forever Hard: The Story of the Everhard Baths from 7- 8:30 p.m. Author, actor and activist Ed Sparan conducts a presentation about the Everhard Baths Fire, which killed 9 gay men in New York City in 1977. During this pivotal time in gay history, just after the Stonewall Riots, the gay community came together to better establish cleaner and safer places for gay men. When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, bathhouses were shut down and sex turned back into the backrooms of bars by the 1990s. Ed will also talk about the play “Forever hard” which tells the story of what happened that tragic night in May 1977.

The Gay & Lesbian Lawyers Group presents their monthly mixer at Hunters from 6-8p.m. They will feature free appetizers. The event is generously sponsored by Strategic Alliance Members: Edward Jones, Ken Can Help Network at RE/MAX Experience, and Seacoast Bank.

The Young Professional Network (YPN) is a collaboration between the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC) and the Gay Vista Social Club (GVSC) for LGBT professionals between the ages of 18-39. Join them from 7-9p.m. at Atton Brickell Miami (1500 SW 1st Avenue, Miami) as they Kick-Off the YPN. Enjoy free cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, drawing, DJ, & networking opportunities. Featuring Ian Houghton (www.ianhoughton.com), motivational speaker, best-selling author, and business strategist. Admission: $10 (online) / $20 (at door) and is limited to 150. RSVP at gaybizmiami.com, rsvp@gaybizmiami.com or 305-673-4440.

Friday, October 20

The Broward Democratic Party is coordinating a voter’s registration event tonight at Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar from 7-10p.m. They will also be updating address changes and enrolling voters in Vote By Mail.

Southern Nights Ft Lauderdale presents their monthly NeighBEARhood Takeover BEAR DANCE circuit party starring DJ JB Burgos and featuring a 1 a.m. strip contest.

Saturday, October 21

Southern Nights Ft Lauderdale presents “TRICKS and TREATS” a Spooktacular dancers Drag show with Fantasia Royale Gaga, Nicole Halliwell, Noel Leon and Nicole T Phillips at 12 a.m.

The Club Fort Lauderdale features their Bi-monthly (1st and 3rd Staurday of the month) Res-Erection Naked Blackout event at 10 p.m. This is always a sold-out event so get there early!

Sunday, October 22

Southern Nights Ft Lauderdale presents “The Ghostly Gathering –Dance” with doors opening at 8 p.m. and a show with Rubberchild, Lisa Limbaugh, and Dominique Taylor.

W Fort Lauderdale presents Popp’in Paws Doggie Brunch. This first-ever waterfront brunch is set to take place from Noon to 2 p.m. in honor of ‘National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month,’ where a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to man’s best friend at the Humane Society of Broward County. Featuring an indulgent brunch by Stephen Starr, complimentary doggie caricatures and a silent auction. Pups can show off their best wardrobe and steal the scene during the event’s fashionable doggie costume contests for ‘Best Dressed Doggie,’ ‘Best Doggie Hairstyle’ and ‘Best Bark.’ Tickets cost $45 dollars and include brunch, welcome mimosa, valet, and doggie caricature (wpaws.eventbrite.com).

The Miracle Theater (280 Miracle Mile) presents “A Night of a Thousand Stars,” which is the kick-off party celebrating the Actors Playhouse’s 30th Anniversary season. The night will feature a preview performance from the Evita cast, Mayor of Coral Gables Raul Valdes-Fauli, BAC Florida Bank President Julio Rojas and much more. Admission is a $30 donation with all proceeds benefitting Hurricane Relief through the American Red Cross. For tickets call 305-444-9293 or ActorsPlayhouse.org

Monday, October 23

Southern Nights Ft Lauderdale presents The Adore Delano Tour-Live Concert with doors opening at 7p.m. and show time at 8:30p.m. Purchase tickets in advance at TheAdoreTour.com or you can buy them at the door.

Tuesday, October 24

Dine for Stonewall at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza (1580 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale) from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza will donate 20% of proceeds from lunch, dinner and take out to Stonewall National Museum & Archives. When you pay for your meal tell your server you are dining as part of the Stonewall fundraiser.

Wednesday, October 25

Shop and Play as The Drive Is Alive! Come out to Shop + Play Wilton (starting today and going through October 30), a 5-day community initiative intended to celebrate the nightlife, shopping, restaurants and businesses on Wilton Drive and Dixie Village with hot deals, food, drink and special events. Check out the Saturday Sidewalk Sale. Go to ShopPlayWilton.com for the latest info!

City Theater presents “Scary Short” at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center Carnival Tower at 7p.m.. This will include 4 new scary short play (performance 30-45 minutes) and is free and open to the public.

This is HOT

Following his second consecutive Emmy Award win for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program, RuPaul is jump-starting the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” with an hour-long televised eleganza extravaganza on Friday, October 20th at 8p.m. on VH1. The drag-tastic special will reveal the queens who are set to make the ultimate clapback, and comeback, in this fierce season of “All Stars.” Additionally, the iconic Chaka Kahn will join RuPaul for an exclusive interview as he reveals the new cast.

“Millions of fans have their favorite queens that they THINK should be on All Stars 3” said executive producer and host RuPaul. “But the final decision is mine to make. Prepare to be gagged.”

The elite group of queens given a shot at redemption this season will battle it out to see if they have what it takes to win their spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” The bar has been raised for the third season of “All Stars,” and with so many unexpected twists and turns around every corner, the only option for the competing queens is to rise to the occasion or to sashay away.

To celebrate the new season of “All Stars,” Logo will air a “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” full season two marathon beginning on Sunday, October 22nd at 12 p.m.

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and up-to-date news, go to allstars.logotv.com