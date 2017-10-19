The last time we spoke to Alaska was right after she was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2. Since then she has been recording, traveling the world and filmed a reality TV show called, Scared Famous, which will premiere on VH1 on Monday, October 23rd at 9 p.m.

Legendary rapper Redman is the Master of Scare-a-Monies for 10 of the biggest reality stars as they try to endure gruesome challenges and terrifying scares that pay homage to recent horror hits.

Over two weeks, these celebrities will move into an eerie estate in Savannah, Georgia, one of America’s most haunted cities, and test their limits for a chance to donate $100,000 to his or her favorite charity. They must rely on alliances, strategy and friendships, but supernatural forces beyond their control may be their true undoing.

In addition to Alaska, the Celebrity Reality show contestants include: Don Benjamin, “America’s Next Top Model”; Drita D’Avanzo, “Mob Wives”; Erica Mena, “Love & Hip Hop: New York”; Eva Marcille, “America’s Next Top Model”; Miss Nikki Baby “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”; Safaree, “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”; Sky, “Black Ink Crew: New York”; Tiffany “New York” Pollard, “I Love NY”; and Yung Joc, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

We thought this would be a good time to sit down with Alaska to catch up.

What did you do with your winnings?

I have been spending it $1 at a time at the 99 cents store. Plastic table clothes, hefty bags, etc. And I am also spending it on Starbucks as we speak.

How is your recording career going? And is that something you see doing a lot of in the future?

It’s going very well. I do feel like I will do it for a while as I just really like it. I love the act of getting in to a studio. It’s like an uncertain shaky scary feeling, because you don’t know what it’s going to be or how it’s going to turn out.

How did the AAA Girls “Access All Areas” come about and how has the tour been?

It all happened a few years ago when American Apparel approached 2 models about doing a campaign: Courtney and Willam. They rethought the idea and decided to add a third girl. I was the third girl…yay! They put us on T shirts and they sold out in a couple weeks. We then went in to do a song, a video, Christmas songs, and now we are doing a tour…Its been fantastic, and I am so grateful.

How did you get cast in Scared Famous and tell me about the experience?

Honestly, they called me and asked me if I wanted to do it. They didn’t tell me who was going to be in the house or who was hosting. But I like getting scared so I said sure why not.

I’m super excited about the show and to see how people respond to it, I think it’s going to be fun to watch.

Did you stay friendly with any of the cast members and who are you the closest with?

I would definitely say I am the closest with Eva and Drita who are both very strong amazing women. I am very happy I got to know them.

Who are you closest with from Drag Race?

I would probably say Jinkx and Sharon. I always love seeing them whenever we are out.

What are you most thankful for in this world?

I am grateful for the people who are there for me when the mask isn’t on. When it’s not about the show or the lights. The people who are there for the squishy awkward person that lives behind Alaska.

What’s ahead for Alaska?

Music, the movie, the book, and the mini-series on lifetime.

For more information on Alaska, visit her website at: Alaskathunderfuck.com