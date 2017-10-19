Join Us In Wilton Manors October 25th – 30th for Shop + Play Wilton.

Shop & Play Wilton is a 5-day community initiative (October 25-30, 2017), whose purpose is to promote Wilton Drive and Dixie Village and get people to come out to support local businesses. We want them to shop, play, dine, dance and have such a good time they’ll come back again and again! Participating businesses will be identified by a special “Shop & Play Wilton” decal in their window. This is your chance to shop, dine and save for six days only!

Also, don’t miss the SIDEWALK SALE SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28!