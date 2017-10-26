The 32nd Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLiFF) premieres over 160 American Independent, World Cinema and Florida feature, documentary and short films from October 27-November 19, 2017 (Photo: Dog Years starring Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter).

The World Cinema films represents 48 countries including France, UK, Italy, Russia among others.

This year, in celebration of The European Film Awards (EFA) 30th anniversary, FLIFF has been selected to present the 29 past winners of the EFA, and will present the 30th in 2018. The screenings are presented Oct 27 – Nov 2 with several short film programs and Florida features interspersed.

The Official Opening Night Film, the bitter-sweet comedy Dog Years starring Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter with cameo by Chevy Chase, will be hosted by Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Friday, Nov 3 and followed by a reception. Special guest, Burt Reynolds, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award (Part Deux). The festival presented him with the award when he attended FLIFF in 1991.

Earlier on the evening of Nov 3, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will also host a special screening of Rumble: Indians Who Rocked the World, revealing the role of Native Americans in pop music history. Featuring music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Randy Castillo and Link Wray’ whose power chord riffs on his instrumental RUMBLE later inspired Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, and other rock, pop and heavy metal icons.

FLiFF’s Centerpiece Film on Friday, Nov 10, at Sunrise Civic Center Theater, is the madcap comic heist film, Serious Laundry. Attending their Southeast Premiere and post screening party are special guests director/composer/ cinematographer Ken Webb and stars Jason Zednick, Michele Richardson, Tatiana Grey, Michael Gentile, Jeffrey Alan Solomon and Malcolm Mills.

Also at the Sunrise location on Saturday, Nov 11 is are three Caribbean films: Jeffrey from the Dominican Republic, I Am Bolt from Jamaica and Cargo from the Bahamas. The day ends with a party featuring some of your favorite cuisine from the Islands.

Award-winning actress Karen Allen (Animal House, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Scrooged) attends the Florida premiere of her short film, A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud on Saturday, Nov. 18. Based on the short story by Carson McCullers, the film is Karen Allen’s debut as a film director. A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud takes place at a roadside café in the early morning in the Spring of 1947. A young boy and an older man meet by chance. The man relates a luminous tale of personal heartbreak and loss, and of his hard-won understanding of the nature of love. The film will be followed by a Toga Party at the magnificent Villa de Palma.

Closing Night film, Sunday, Nov 19 at Bailey Hall, is the witty ballet satire, After You’re Gone. Director Anna Matison and actor Sergey Bezrukov will attend their North American Premiere. The Festival Wrap Party follows the film at the same location.

Films will screen throughout the festival at Savor Cinema and Cinema Paradiso with gatherings, both before and after screenings.

For details and advance tickets visit: FLiFF.com or call the box office at 954-525-FILM (3456).