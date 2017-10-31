Thursday, November 2

The fourth annual Artopia event is presented by JM Lexus and takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. The evening will star New York City nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch and chart-topping pop singer Wrabel headlining the mainstage. General admission tickets aret $100 and include access to open bars and food stations throughout the night. VIP admission is $150 and includes a pre-event VIP champagne reception, performer/artist meet-and- greets, exclusive specialty food and beverage offerings and complimentary valet parking. Tickets and additional information are available online at GLBX.org.

The Hub presents this 5th annual Pink Flamingo Awards taking place at the spectacular James L. Knight Center. The focus of the evening is to honor the people, places and organizations that have demonstrated the highest level of excellence in our community throughout the year, as determined by a community vote. This event also serves as the premier fund raiser to support the Hub at the LGBT Visitor Center. The event will feature an open bar cocktail reception, a delectable 3 course dinner, live entertainment by the Miami Big Sound Orchestra, and Dance Now Miami, and they are thrilled to welcome back celebrity comedian/actress Julie Goldman from BRAVO TV as the evening’s emcee! Tickets, which are $150, can be purchased at: PinkFlamingoAwards.com/tickets.

So You Think You Can Dance, the tour comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts at 8p.m. Featuring the season’s most popular dancers and routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Experience the action live on stage! Tickets range from $34.50 – $499 and can be purchased at: BrowardCenter.org.

Eat at any Chipotle in Florida, and support Special Olympics Florida. When customers tell the cashier they are supporting Special Olympics Florida before they pay, half of every food purchase from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. TODAY ONLY will be donated to Special Olympics Florida.

Saturday, November 4

FUNDarte and Miami Dade County Auditorium proudly present Binomio, a fiery new Flamenco performance by the Casa Patas Flamenco Foundation Conservatory featuring Anabel Moreno and Francisco Hidalgo. Don’t miss this sizzling music and dance extravaganza direct from Madrid, Spain today at 8:30 p.m. & tomorrow, Nov. 5 at 3p.m at Mid Stage Miami Dade County Auditorium (2901 W Flagler St.). For more information, please call FUNDarte at (786) 348-0789. Admission is $30 for adults, and $25 for seniors and Students with ID.

The Ramrod presents Pig Dance #111 the first Saturday of every month) with this month’s guest DJ Mark Demarko.

The Club Fort Lauderdale features their Bi-monthly (1st and 3rd Saturday of the month) Res-Erection Naked Blackout event at 10 p.m. This is always a sold-out event so get there early!

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is returning for the third year in a row to American Airlines Arena at 8 p.m., featuring Ricky Martin, Diplo, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona, Don Omar, CNCO, Reik, Jesse y Joy, Camila Cabello, and More! Tickets range from $29 to $179.

Sunday, November 5

Flip Flops Dockside Eatery presents its monthly T Dance, the only T dance in Fort Lauderdale on the Intracoastal. The party is from 4-7 p.m, hosted by Amanda Austin with DJ Robert Lavalle. This month’s special guests are Vanity Flair, Jasmine Pryce Lords, and Asheeria Pryce.

Tuesday, November 7

Love Never Dies the sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts from Nov 7-19, with tickets starting at $30. Love Never Dies takes place 10 years after the Phantoms disappearance from the Paris Opera House he has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. However, the Phantom has never stopped yearning for his one true love and musical protégée, Christine Daaé. In a final bid to win back Christine’s love, the Phantom lures her, Raoul, and their young son Gustave, from Manhattan to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, The King and I, which boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” Comes to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from November 7-12. Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Tickets start at $28 at Kravis.org.

